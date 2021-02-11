Tri-City United students at all grade levels are headed back to the classroom after Valentine's Day.
On Tuesday, the TCU School Board unanimously approved a proposal from Superintendent Lonnie Seifert to resume in-person learning for students K-12. School will be closed on Friday Feb. 12 and Monday Feb. 15 to give teachers time to transition before students return to the classroom. Elementary students at Le Center, Lonsdale and Montgomery were in-person learning for the past four weeks, but this marks the first time in the school year grades 7-12 will be in-person rather than hybrid or distance learning.
Seifert said the school’s transition was being made in conjunction with guidance from Le Sueur County Public Health and declining COVID-19 case rates. Case rates have fallen month-to-month November through January. As of Feb. 4, county case rates stand at 32.88 per 10,000 people and is projected to fall to 23.94 by Feb. 11.
TCU’s superintendent believed it was safe to reopen the school for in-person learning given the declining cases and the district’s health record since winter break. One elementary class was quarantined in the past four weeks.
“Our building health for the most part has been fairly stable,” said Seifert. “We have had some cases, but if you look at the four weeks since our elementary has been back, we have had one class that has had to quarantine. Which when you really look at it is less than 3% of our students. We’ve had our activities going for more than a month, and no groups with our activities have had to quarantine, so we have had some success there also.”
Some of the safety concerns raised were how the district would handle relaxed safety guidelines. With in-person learning, the schools would not have to abide by a 6-foot social distancing standard, instead keeping students 3 feet apart. School lunch periods would also need to support the full student body.
TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer said the high school would continue dividing lunches into an A, B and C block to prevent students from eating together all at once. The A group will be the largest with 138 students in grades 9-11 spaced three feet away from the next. Lunch tables will have limited capacity to keep students spaced out and the flexible furniture classroom and FACS classroom would be available as extra space for the senior class during lunch.
“We can do a jigsaw pattern on the 12 seat tables where we can get six on each of those tables by alternating the different sides and on our round tables we can have four,” said Fitterer. “We’ll still keep on the high top tables one student per.”
Other restrictions, like the mask mandate, would remain in place, since it is enforced by state executive order. The district will also continue to provide distance learning as an option for students.
The transition to in-person learning will also see changes in schedule and instruction for students. Schedule-wise, all buildings will revert to their normal starting time, eliminating the 50 minute late start. In addition, students who have to temporarily quarantine may not have the opportunity to join in classrooms remotely like they could during hybrid learning. This change is intended to limit some of the increased instructional load on staff.
“The approach we have taken with quarantined students in the elementary is similar to a student that has taken a week long vacation,” said Seifert. “You gather the materials, you try to get them home to they can check teacher websites. You work with it that way but there is not an expectation at the elementary level that those teachers are connecting or bringing kids into their classroom remotely or that they have to connect with that student every day. It really is like the week-long vacation or if they’re ill and out for a while.”
Staff reactions to the prospect of transition has ranged from excited to anxious, said TCU Montgomery Principal Lisa Manders. The educator felt that most of her teachers’ worries stemmed from the transition process and that it would become easier as the school returned to routine.
“Some staff are very eager about coming back, some are very apprehensive about it,” said Manders. “I think the most anxiety comes from all of these transitions. The transitions are really hard on everybody, just all the planning and the buildup and the schedule changes.”
“This is going to be exactly what some kids need and it might be harder on some kids that have fallen into a good routine with hybrid,” she continued. “Instead of risking a quarantine or something like that, maybe consistency would be better. There are also students that are really, really struggling not being in school everyday. So the hard part is it’s not a one size fits all decision.”
TCU Le Center Principal Jeff Eppen expressed confidence in the school’s ability to teach kids safely, but worried that returning to in-person learning could leave the school short-staffed. The educator said he relies on school specialists to substitute teach on a daily basis, but once the district returns to regular starting times the school will lose access to that resource. Many of the substitute teachers the school would otherwise rely on are now working long-term jobs because of the coronavirus.
“It’s gone really well. Our kids are still doing a good job and staff are doing a good job of keeping some space and keeping them three feet apart is working out ok. The biggest concern is when we change to no longer having a 50 minute larte start, it drastically effects our staffing availability. Everyday I rely on at least one and most of the time two of the specialists to substitute teach in classes. When we go to regular start time we will lose access to those people.
“If one of our employees calls and says they have a sick child and they have this symptom and they have this symptom, now they have to wait to get tested before they can return,” said eppen. “So that might put them out not one day, but two or three days while they wait for test results to return and now we’re faced with filling that opening.”
With too many shortages, Eppen worried that he may have to fill in as a substitute which would take him away from his regular duties and other jobs he may have to substitute for in a shortage.
“We’ll be in a tight situation for staffing,” said Eppen. “The staffing piece is really going to be critical.”
School Board member Michelle Borchardt acknowledged the challenges of transitioning, but was optimistic on opening the classroom based on the school’s experience returning ot in-person learning for elementary students.
“This is scary, it’s scary for all of us,” said Borchardt. “We’re going to dip our toes into doing something different and I think that’s what the scary part is. If nothing else we can use our elementaries as a great example of the work that has been done to keep our students safe and our staff safe.”