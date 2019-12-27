The city of Le Center’s spirits remain high after a report on liquor sales in the area showed the city’s municipal liquor store continued to bring in growing revenues.
“It’s doing better now than it’s ever been,” said Le Center City Administrator Chris Collins.
The Minnesota State Auditor released a report on municipal liquor store operations in the state showing that the Le Center Liquor Store collected $40,000 more in total revenues in 2018 compared to 2017. In 2018, the combined total revenues of sales and non-operating revenues combined to a total of nearly $972,000, up from about $931,000 in 2017.
Though revenues went up, so did expenses. Operational expenses alone rose approximately $35,000 between 2017 and 2018. This resulted in a dip in total profits from the store, which dropped by around $600 from the store’s $100,152 net profit in 2017 to $99,450 in 2018.
The Le Center liquor store’s performance is representative of growing municipal liquor store income statewide. During 2018, Minnesota’s municipal liquor operations reported a 23rd consecutive year of record sales, totaling $360.2 million. Total sales generated in 2018 increased by $11.3 million, or 3.2 percent, over 2017.
The combined net profit of all municipal liquor operations totaled $29 million in 2018. This represents an increase of $5.9 million, or 25.6 percent, over the amount generated in 2017. Among on-sale operations, net profits totaled $3.5 million in 2018, which was an increase of $1.2 million, or 50.4 percent, over 2017. Total net profits for off-sale operations totaled $25.5 million in 2018, which represents an increase of $4.7 million, or 22.8 percent, over 2017.
“While the number of liquor stores show decline, the profitability of those remaining stores is increasing,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha in a press release. “That suggests the strong local oversight model for municipal liquor stores is effective.”
The Le Center municipal liquor store remains a key revenue generator for the city. In both 2017 and 2018, the store transferred $30,000 to the general fund, which funds much of the city’s operations, including streets, parks and the Police Department. The liquor store has transferred even more funds into the city’s 2020 budget.
“I’ve been here 19 years,” said Collins. I think in the early days, they only transferred $10-15,000. Next year, it’s in the budget to transfer $45,000. It’s doing way better than it has been, because I think we have a great manager there [Brad Collins] who brings people there through events and stuff.”
Administrator Collins also sees the store as a way to bring jobs to the town.
“It’s providing some employment in town,” he said. “There’s always at least a couple of full-timers. We have three right now and five, six or seven part-timers there, so it’s providing employment there for people who need that.”