Before the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners considers a proposal to raise sales taxes in Le Sueur County by 0.5%, County Administrator Darrell Pettis and Highway Department Director David Tiegs held an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to inform the public about the new tax.
The half-cent sales tax would raise sales taxes in the county by up to 0.5%, bumping up the total general sales tax rate from 6.875% to 7.375%. In 2018, the half cent sales tax would have generated an additional $737,000 in revenue, $774,000 in 2019 and $697,000 in 2020.
County officials say that additional revenue would be a boon to the county’s Highway Department, raising the office’s near $3 million in revenues by nearly 25%. These dollars could be used to finance transportation projects, transit operating costs or highway maintenance facilities. Director Tiegs said the influx of revenue would also allow Le Sueur County to accelerate work on street projects that are scheduled five to six years out.
“We possibly could expedite two whole additional years of that scale of construction and move that number of projects to the forefront that in all reality would be less than a few years down the line,” said Tiegs.
The Le Sueur County Highway Department has prepared a list of 28 rural construction projects, totaling $39 million, and 11 municipal projects, totaling $17 million, that the county could generate revenue for with a half-cent sales tax.
The list of municipal projects includes reconstruction on Hwy. 99 outside Le Center, Hwy. 60 near Madison Lake, Kilkenny Road and streets near the city limits of Le Sueur and Cleveland.
If the sales tax is approved, the Board of Commissioners would approve it along with a list of projects they wish to fund. That list could range from just one project to all of them. If Le Sueur County completes construction on all the roads, the county would need to pass another resolution with a new list of projects if the County Board wants to renew the half-cent sales tax.
A half-cent sales tax has been discussed by the county board and staff for several years, but there has been a renewed interest in Le Sueur County and other counties as COVID-19 threatens state transportation aid and sales tax revenues. Le Sueur County expects a $1 million drop in transportation aid from the state in 2021 after receiving a total $6.8 million this year on account of reduced traffic cutting into fuel tax revenues.
Even if state aid returns to normal levels, Pettis said that statewide transportation funding is at a stalemate and the legislature is putting pressure on counties to take on more responsibility for local transportation revenues.
“With the recent stalemate at the legislature dealing with transportation, it’s now being turned back on the counties,” said Pettis. “The legislatures are saying, ‘Why haven’t you done this? We gave you this opportunity. We’re not going to give you additional funding, it’s time to take care of yourselves.’”
The half-cent sales tax has been implemented in all counties surrounding Le Sueur with the exception of Sibley County.
County staff also say that the half-cent sales tax would make transportation funding more equitable. Many pavement projects on rural roads in the county highway system are funded entirely by property taxes. Pettis said the sales tax puts some of the financial burden on visitors and commuters making purchases in the county.
Attendance at the open house was sparse. There were no in-person visitors and seven virtual participants which included four County Commissioners and three township officials. The public will still have the option to share their questions and comments with the Le Sueur City Council at the scheduled public hearing at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1. After the hearing, the sales tax will come to a vote before the council. If passed, the sales tax would kick in on April 1, 2021.