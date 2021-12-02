A protective suit, gloves and face mask were once part of the mandatory dress code to enter the rain-soaked, debris-filled interior of the Le Sueur Theatre just one year ago. Bins placed around the floor to catch raindrops leaking through the roof, headboards that disintegrated at the touch and over 24 tons of trash showcased the years of neglect the building suffered up until its closure.
But thanks to the efforts of new owner Katherine Elke, the Le Sueur Theatre is enjoying a new chance at life. Since March 2020, Elke set out on the daunting task of reviving the historic theater to a functioning center for cinema, live music, theatrical performances, comedy shows and all kinds of entertainment.
Though it’s a slow process, Elke’s work is paying off. Rooms that couldn’t be entered because of piled up debris are now clean, open spaces. Weakened rafters, unsafe to traverse, have been replaced with sturdy, sealed wooden planks and a new roof was installed to replace the leaking ceiling.
For most of the project, Elke has been on her own, but recently she assembled a Board of Directors for a new nonprofit to help launch the Le Sueur Theatre into the next phase. Elke announced the Le Sueur Theatre Historic Corporation nonprofit on Nov. 7 with a Board of Directors, including President Jim Gulbranson, Vice President Joel King, Treasurer Geri Gartner, Secretary Shannon Frost and Fundraising Coordinator Angel Ingles. Scott McDonald was the marketing director but recently stepped down.
The board brings together community members with a wide variety of experience. Gulbranson served on volunteer boards and was involved in city politics in Long Lake for over 20 years. King is the creator of the Henderson Prince Garden and is the founder and organizer of Princefest. Frost serves as the Le Sueur VFW Commander and Ingles is the owner of Color Street.
“I think it’s a fabulous undertaking if you will,” said Gulbranson. “It’s the first time I’ve ever had the opportunity to be involved in something like this so that’s fascinating. So when I given the opportunity I thought yeah I would be interested in doing something like that.”
The nonprofit aims to move the rehabilitation along by applying for grants, spreading the word and attracting donors, large and small, to support the theater. But currently, the board is in limbo as it waits for paperwork approval from the IRS. Gulbranson hoped the IRS approves the nonprofit before their December meeting so they can ramp up activities and begin receiving donations.
“We would like to get [a website] up and running in the next 30-60 days,” said Gulbranson. “It would be very nice if we got that letter of approval from the IRS so we could put that donate button on there right away.”
The timeline for completion on the theater is still unclear at this point. Elke will take a brief hiatus during the winter months due to the poor heating within the building. One of the immediate tasks on the agenda is to rebuild the marquee on the front of the building and retuck the façade to restore the theater to the look of is heyday. From there, the board will focus its efforts on planning and financing work on the interior.
“Just stay tuned, keep an eye on things and watch the progress,” said Gulbranson. “It will start happening. A good barometer of how we’re doing is going to be on that façade change.”
Meetings are held every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the 207 and are open to the public.
Uncovering history
Elke’s dream is to retain the authenticity of the Le Sueur Theatre, while creating a welcoming, modern environment for community arts and entertainment. To accomplish this, she’s preserved any piece of theater memorabilia that could be salvaged, including tickets, posters, film reels, even an old printing press used to make flyers, which could be reused for display and decoration.
“We saved anything theater related. We saved projector parts. We saved some movie posters, but the movie posters were all the way by the water meter, which was leaking for 12 years probably,” said Elke. “There’s stuff that was salvaged, but I haven’t gone through too much of it.”
The treasures found in the theater, some of which were actually found buried in the dirt basement, spans around 80 years of history. The Le Sueur Theatre itself can be traced back to the 1930s, when it was established on the same site as the Star Theatre, which burned down in June 1933. Many decades before the fire, the original structure was known as Snow’s Opera House, which opened in 1884 and was the prime destination for balls, plays, orchestra concerts, vaudeville productions and short motion pictures on Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope. The building was converted to the film-focused Star Theatre after the owner sold the opera house in 1916.
Still, some elements of the old buildings may remain. Elke reported finding a mark in the concrete flooring of the theater section appearing to read “WK Jan. 30, 1901.”
One of the most striking new additions to the theater is 200 used seats purchased from the Hopkins Mann Theater closing auction to replace the water-damaged seats. The chairs feature cupholders and movable arm rests.
Elke also purchased four opera seats that originally belonged to the Le Sueur Theatre from a private seller that bought them from a garage sale many years ago, bringing one more piece of history back into the theater.
New look
Visitors may notice upon entering the lobby that the space feels more open. Elke took down damaged wooden flooring directly above the lobby. Look up at the ceiling, and one will notice a large roller to drape a curtain from in its place. Eventually, it will be used to hang hand-painted backdrops instead.
“They used to use hand painted murals as the backdrops on their stage. They usually come in sets of five, so they start the play, and the next scene they roll up the curtain and do their performance,” said Elke. “And then they would raise up the curtain in the next performance.”
One of two murals in her collection so far depicts a scene of a New York waterfall. On the back are signatures from local performers and talents, including the autograph of Newmann the Hypnotist — a famed hypnotist from the early 20th century.
Without the connecting floor, the second story above the right and left sides of the lobby has been converted into balconies. Elke isn’t sure what these spaces will be used for, but one possibility is to connect the second floor balconies into the theater area and create special VIP rooms to watch a movie or show from.
Due to years of wear and tear, the paint on the walls, ceilings and stairs is chipped and spotty, while mural designs appear faded. Elke used paint cans found in the theater as references to create a Le Sueur Theatre color palette for touch-ups and repainting.
The projector room stands out as one of the most beautified rooms in the theater. Blotchy green-blue paint that was peeling off the walls was redone with a bright turquoise blue. The design was modeled off an old black and white photograph of the projector room. Very few pictures of the theater’s interior exist, so it was a valuable opportunity to design the room the way it would have looked in the past.
Difficult work
Since Elke is already spending eight hours a day at the theater, she converted the projector room into a temporary office with strung up lights and shelves of theater memorabilia in quality.
Directly underneath the theater stage lies a utility basement that Elke cleared out with much-needed assistance. Entering the stage basement was challenging enough on its own. The air handling system took up almost the entire room and was flanked by a large boiler, a drum fan and a fuel tank containing 200 gallons of fuel oil.
“You couldn’t squeeze through because that drum was there,” said Elke. “Me and one of my workers got against the wall, and we just pushed with our feet, and that’s what it took to move it: two people.”
The other way to access the basement involved crawling under the venting between the furnaces.
If that wasn’t bad enough, the stage beams above the basement room were sagging and one beam was brittle to the point of snapping in half. It became clear the stage was unlikely to hold, so Elke and crew tore a hole in the center of the stage so that no one could be accidentally crushed by a beam.
Elke cleared out the utility basement. All that work did allow Elke to ditch the old utilities and install electrical service and temporary heating. It’s conundrums like these that require perseverance from the team.
“It’s a weird rare situation and you can’t find anybody in this situation before for advice,” said Elke. “So you just go it on your own and keep forging ahead, because you can’t bank on anything.”