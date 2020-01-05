Despite notable individual performances, Le Sueur-Henderson fell into last place at the ten-team wrestling tournament at Tri-City United. The Giants’ seven-person team might not be well-suited for team matchups, but LS-H still had its share of competitive wrestlers.
At 138 pounds, Tommy Gupton was the highest performing wrestler on the team, coming in at fourth place. Gupton had a close match to start, clinching victory by just 10-8 over Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Cooper Hofschulte. However, Gupton was knocked out of the semifinals by New Prague’s Nick Novak in a technical fall. Gupton came back in the consolation rounds with a 9-7 decision over Alex Scheffler of New Prague. He then took on Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United in a battle for third place but was outmatched by Whipps in a 6-2 decision.
“He is a 20 win wrestler wrestling in his first tournament,” said LS-H Coach Mike May on Gupton. “He had a tough bracket and wrestled well.”
While the rest of the Giants failed to place, they were still able to take a few wins along the way. At 152 pounds, Ethan Genelin fell just behind the weight class’ fifth-place winner. Genelin was knocked out in a 12-4 major decision by Brian Thilges of Mankato East, but went on to take a victory in he consolation rounds. In the quarterfinals, Genelin pinned Adrian’s Axel Martinez at 5:04. Genelin claimed another win the semifinals after defeating Jathen Mendoza of Sibley East 10-6. However, Genelin’s path to fifth place was stopped short in the final consolation round by Tri-City United’s Adam Frederickson, who pinned Genelin at 1:59.
Fighting alongside Gupton and Genelin was Mark Boisjolie at 113 pounds, Andy Genelin at 120, Sam Gupton at 126, Isaias Sanchez at 170 and Noe Sanchez at 285. While the team had plenty of spirit, Le Sueur-Henderson faced tough competition and was unable to earn more victories.