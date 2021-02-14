Had it not been for a heated exchange with Abraham Lincoln, James Shields would be remembered as the only man to serve in the United States Senate from three different states.
But Shields, who represented Minnesota in the Senate in 1858-59 and has significant ties to Le Sueur and Rice counties, is best known as the man who challenged Lincoln to a duel, a seriocomic affair that ended with no bloodshed, but embarrassed Lincoln for the rest of his life.
“Shields was a rambunctious, hot-blooded Irishman, kind of a strange fellow,” said Wayne Temple, retired deputy director of the Illinois State Archives in Springfield, Ill. “I don’t think he was really that popular. He was more politician than anything else.”
Born in Altmore, Ireland, in 1806, Shields came to America in 1823 and was admitted to the Illinois bar nine years later. He set up a practice in the former Illinois capital of Kaskaskia and earned a spot in the Illinois House as a Democrat in 1836. Five years later, he was sworn in as state auditor.
Along the way, he became acquainted with Lincoln, though not always on the best of terms. In August 1842, a letter, purportedly from a widow named “Rebecca,” in a Springfield newspaper referred to Shields as “a conceity dunce.” Shields demanded the identity of the letter from the editor, and was told that Lincoln, a Whig, was the author.
Days later, “Rebecca” struck again, claiming that she could fight Shields if he wore petticoats and she dressed in britches. This second letter was actually written by Lincoln’s high-spirited fiancée, Mary Todd, and a friend.
The short-fused Shields then challenged Lincoln to a duel. Reluctantly, Lincoln accepted, but clearly thought the situation through. Believing he could not compete with Shields with pistols, the long-armed Lincoln selected broadswords, as his opponent was several inches shorter.
Despite his size disadvantage, Shields was undeterred, and the challengers met on Bloody Island, a renowned dueling spot on the Mississippi River near St. Louis on Missouri soil. Friends finally intervened and the matter was called off, to Lincoln’s relief.
While some writers claim Lincoln and Shields became friends, Temple believes otherwise. “I can’t see Lincoln being that close to Shields afterward,” he remarked. “I don’t think Lincoln completely forgot it. But I do think that the proposed duel changed Lincoln’s whole life.
“Before, he had written some cutting comments in papers under assumed names, which we now believe to be his,” continued Temple. “Afterward, he didn’t do those kind of things, and was better with other people.”
In contrast, Shields often let his temper dictate his relationships. Though his law partner wrote that Shields could make friends “quite readily,” he added that Shields “was exceedingly vain and very ambitious … he did not fail to show his displeasure and to become an open enemy.”
Shields was wounded in Mexican War service before earning a seat in the U.S. Senate from Illinois in 1848. He was defeated for re-election six years later, partially due to efforts from Lincoln. Shields then relocated to Minnesota, where he organized a number of townships and promoted Irish settlement in what's now Le Sueur and Rice counties. When Minnesota attained statehood in 1858, Shields and Henry Rice — who lent his name to Minnesota's Rice County — became the state's first two U.S. senators.
One of those terms was a shorter, one-year stint, and Shields and Rice drew lots to see who would serve the longer term. Shields lost the draw, and proceeded to lose a re-election bid 10 months later.
He then left for California, declaring he was “sick and tired of public life.” He subsequently was part-owner of a mine in Mexico, but was hardly through with politics.
Though in 1860 he had declared never to “help … impose a Northern man on the south as president,” Shields enlisted in Civil War service in August 1861, and President Lincoln appointed him brigadier general.
“I, and others who have studied him, think he was a third-rate general,” remarked Temple. “But Lincoln was known for appointing neutral or in-between Democrat politicians to those sort of positions, to stand well with Republicans and make the Democrats happy. It also earned good support from the Irish population.”
Shields resigned from the Army in 1863 and went back to California, but moved to Carrollton, Missouri. after the war. He twice won a seat in the Missouri legislature, and in 1879, was appointed to a five-week unexpired term in the U.S. Senate from that state, the third he had represented in the upper chamber. Claiming poor health, he did not seek re-election.
“I think Shields was kind of in the right place at the right time on many occasions,” said Temple. “He never was re-elected to the Senate after any of his terms, which kind of says that he wasn’t that great of a senator.”
A beloved figure among Irish immigrants throughout his public life, Shields died on June 1, 1879 and is buried in Carrollton, Missouri. In 1893, the state of Illinois placed a statue of him in the U.S. Capitol.