A splash pad and inclusive playground at American Legion Park, a skate park and Ninja Warrior course at Bruce Frank, Mayo Park redeveloped outside of the floodplain — these are just some of the proposals included in the Parks Master Plan, which was approved by the Le Sueur City Council on Monday.
The Parks, Open Spaces and Trails Master Plan is the first of its kind for the city of Le Sueur: an outline for how the city plans to upgrade and renovate its parks and trails in the future. Work on the plan began in July 2019 with WSB & Associates at a cost of $43,000 or less. The firm analyzed Le Sueur’s demographics and recreation trends and sought community input at Giant Celebration and Dog Days of Summer last year and through an online survey.
Through this process, WSB identified several common themes. Le Sueur residents wanted an inclusive playground accessible to children with disabilities, a splash pad, a Ninja Warrior course, a park that would attract people from outside the community and a restoration of the Green Giant signs. The input was then incorporated into the plan for the city’s nine parks.
At this time, the plan outlines goals for the city, but they are not projects the city is required to commit to.
“I want to make it clear that these are essentially guidelines and recommendations,” said Councilor Newell Krogmann. “The plan sounds a little firmer than what it really is. It’s a plan of recommendations and guidelines.”
American Legion Park is projected to receive some of the most substantial renovation under this plan. New amenities, including a 9,000-13,000 square foot inclusive playground, a 1,000 square foot splash pad and exercise pods for adults, could be added south of the pool, as well as a raised stage or amphitheater to south of the civic lawn to accommodate large community events, like Giant Celebration. Proposed improvements to existing amenities include an angled roof on the hockey rink to improve the ice quality, expanded parking to fit a total 93 cars combined, and a plaza area near the shelter. The American Legion memorial would be relocated south to be visible from the street.
While the improvements to American Legion Park are focused on activities for families and young children, Bruce Frank is planned to feature amenities for teens, which WSB found were under-represented in current park infrastructure. A Ninja Warrior course inspired by the TV competition American Ninja Warrior and/or a skate park are planned to be installed east of the baseball field.
“It’s not your typical slides and monkey bars for the elementary and junior high aged school kids,” said WSB Project Manager Bailey Krause on the Ninja Warrior course. “It is meant for teenage kids and even adults and really providing that next level of recreation. It’s testing kids’ abilities and a lot of them replicate what you might see on a football field or training facility … It provides that next level of physical engagement for kids that you wouldn’t find on your standard playground.”
Mayo Park has been rendered unusable due to repeated flooding, but the Parks Master Plan features a proposal to redevelop the park outside the floodplain over a series of three phases. In the first phase, amenities would be added and moved to the east of the flood area and would include a ninja play course, a regular playground, a trail loop, relocated shelter, camp sites and additional parking. Phase two would add a drive-in camping area to the east with a sand volleyball court and shelter in the center. Phase three would seek to add a bike trail along Hwy. 169 to the Minnesota valley rest area and a pump track in the woods near Forest Prairie Road.
River Park is also planned to be renovated over a series of phases to expand its camping and trail features. Phase one would see a trail with around eight primitive camping areas stretching north toward a fishing destination. A camping trail loop with group campsites and nature play area would be installed in phase two west of River Park while phase three would add a secondary trail loop and mountain bike course.
The master plan also includes minor recommendations for Le Sueur’s neighborhood parks, including Cedar Ridge, Jo Eagle Anderson, Mothers Louise, Fountain Park and the dog park could see improvements. Notably Cedar Ridge could see amenities like a basketball court as the neighborhood grows and the dog park is recommended to add a shelter.
In addition, the plan outlines a proposal for two trail loops in Le Sueur extending from Kingsway Trail. The first would be 2.3 miles stretching north of the trail on Hazel Street, turning east on 116, then heading south, winding through wooded areas and along Le Sueur Creek until it reaches Ferry Street.
The second trail loop would extend south of Kingsway between existing neighborhoods and farmland, then turning east and heading south to weave through farmland, woods, and the Le Sueur Creek before reaching the Le Sueur Country Club. This loop is then continued west on 360th Street and heads north on S Elmwood Street totaling approximately 6.1 miles.
Councilor Marvin Sullivan, who sits on the city's Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) said that there was plenty of enthusiasm from the committee about the plan, especially since it would help the city accrue grants for parks.
"The big things I picked up on while we were having discussions on this were just being able to rejuvenate the parks in our community and get people more active with them," said Sullivan. "With this plan, we'll be able to apply for grants and and funding, so there was a lot of excitement with that aspect of it as well."