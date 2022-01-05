Three residents of the Tri-City United School District have thrown their application into the ring to fill a vacant position on the School Board.
The School Board launched efforts to recruit a new member after Michelle Borchardt announced her resignation at a Nov. 8 meeting. Borchardt exited the third year of her second term on the board on Dec. 13 after purchasing a home outside the school district.
The TCU School Board opted to fill the vacancy with an open application process available to the the general public. At a Dec. 27 work session, the School Board set a plan to appoint one of the three applicants at the upcoming Jan. 10 School Board meeting.
Among the applicants was Sam Gillispie, of Lonsdale. Gillispie wrote that he has always been interested in education. He works as a substitute teacher and also has experience serving a school district from his time with the North Clackamas School Board in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Anne Schroeder, of Le Center, wrote that she understood education and school budgets and is not afraid of constraints. Schroeder previously ran for a position on the School Board in 2016 and touted efforts to help pass the 2018 bond referendum.
"I am aware of many of the issues that school districts are facing and am not deterred by them," wrote Schroeder. "I worker hard, along with a great team of people, to get the referendum passed, not only for the school addition but also the auditorium, and I am willing to work hard again."
The third and final candidate, Cindy Flicek, of Montgomery, wrote that she had a passion to run for a seat on the School Board ever since her daughter was in school. Flicek previously ran for a position on the board in 2014 and in 2016.
The appointed candidate would not officially begin their term until the Feb. 14 School Board meeting, 30 days after their appointment.
Shortly after the board's appointment of a new member, the School Board expects to hire a new district superintendent to fill in for the retiring TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. Under the current search timeline, applicants had until Jan. 5 to apply for the position.
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 24, the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) will assist the district in screening and vetting candidates and compiling a list of recommended applicants. The School Board will meet to determine the final applicants on Jan. 24 and conduct the first round on interviews on Jan. 24 and Jan. 28.
The School Board may select a lone finalist from the second round of interviews on Jan. 31. If the candidate accepts the board's offer, they would be positioned to start July 1, 2022.
Because an appointed School Board member must wait 30 days after their appointment to start their work as a board member, the appointed member will not be involved in the superintendent hiring process.