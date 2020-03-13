It’s “2” for two owners; it’s “Green” because they desire to live more eco-friendly; and it’s “Owls” because an owl is a symbol for wisdom, a trait needed to run a small retail business successfully.
Alas, the name 2 Green Owls.
“Our name kind of came to us somewhat organically, but it still resonates,” said Brandie Jindra, who, along Karen Tetzloff, owns the latest boutique to move into The SHE Shed, home to a group of shops in downtown Cleveland. The boutique, 2 Green Owls, stocks women’s gift items, apparel, jewelry, essential oils, lotions, home decor and other unique items.
“2 Green Owls is a wonderful boutique filled with so many beautiful treasures,” said Chris Thomas, proprietor of the SHE Shed. “I am so excited the owners have chosen here for their new home. The other women at the SHE Shed share that same enthusiasm. We hope Cleveland is as excited as we are.”
Tetzloff was raised in the Gaylord, but she and husband John now reside in Nicollet. Jindra is from St. Peter, and she and husband Tim live on a hobby farm just outside of her hometown.
The pair has a home interior design background. Back in 2005, Tezloff founded KT Designs, a business specializing in kitchen and bath construction projects. Also specializing in kitchen and bath design, Jindra has worked with Independent Paint and Flooring in Mankato since 2001.
In the course of their interior design work, the two met 15 years ago. They opened 2 Green Owls in downtown St. Peter just before Christmas 2016.
“We both wanted to explore a lighter side of retail, meet creative and fun people and enjoy ourselves, Jindra said. “We started with a light amount of home decor, light apparel, jewelry, essential oils and art. Since we opened initially, we have expanded apparel and added more gift and novelty items.
But establishing relationships with individual artisans has made 2 Green Owls unique.
“We have met some awesome and talented people over the last few years and have formed great business relationships,” Jindra said. “That has allowed us to offer handmade necklaces, bags, candles, hand creams and soap to name a few things.”
In late January, the pair packed up their St. Peter location and moved six miles down the road to the window seat in the SHE Shed. It is now one of 23 vendors in Cleveland’s mini-mall.
“We met Chris a couple years ago through a mutual friend who was coordinating a local shopping event,” Jindra said. “We both love her energy, and the SHE Shed has a very cozy and welcoming feel for shoppers. We feel right at home here, and we know our customers will as well.”
With 2 Green Owls transitioning after the busy holiday season and now preparing for spring, Jindra said time will tell if their move was indeed a wise one. But she is optimistic.
“We have a great feeling, and so far Chris has been so wonderful to work with.”
2 Green Owls and other stores in the SHE Shed are open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and occasionally on weekdays.