The city of Montgomery has been selected for a three-year program aimed at producing long-term economic growth in Minnesota cities. It's the same program the city of Le Sueur just finished.
Montgomery is one of four Minnesota communities, including Springfield, Wells and the Maple River School District — Mapleton, Amboy, Good Thunder and Minnesota Lake — to be accepted into the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation's Rural Entrepreneurial Venture Program. Between 2021-2023, SMIF will provide guidance to communities on accelerating local entrepreneurship.
The process starts with cohorts made up of local volunteers and business leaders in each community. Each cohort will meet regularly to receive coaching from SMIF, the Region Nine Development Commission and the University of Minnesota Extension Office on ways to support local businesses.
"We help them design the infrastructure, meaning organizing people and helping them build relationships," said Pam Bishop, Vice President of Economic Development at SMIF. "We help them format new tools to go into businesses to have conversations about the needs and opportunities businesses have. We help them then identify resources to support the needs of their early-stage and even late-stage companies."
"The whole goal is to help them understand the assets that they have, get comfortable and familiar with the people starting companies in their communities with the idea that over time there will be more diversity in local economies," she continued. "That diversity hopefully will allow them to have a more resilient community. Hopefully that will build the notion that people will reinvest back in their community through legacy funding."
First run
This is SMIF's second launch of the Regional Venture Program. The initiative debuted in 2018 aiding six Minnesota cities, including Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Lanesboro, Lake City, Spring Grove Grove and Spring Valley.
Over the course of the program, cohorts in all six cities held open dialogues with members of the community, surveyed local businesses and established a SourceLink databases to keep record of community input.
"Many of the communities that were doing economic development did not have a database, so there was fear that knowledge might slip away depending on who is in the leadership position that’s part of the conversation," said Bishop. "So we partnered with Sourcelink, based out of Kansas City. All six of them are using this database to track survey information, track activity."
REV sessions were also opportunities for local business owners to talk with one another and learn from those who struggled to keep their businesses running. Linda Wallace, a senior financial consultant with the Region Nine Development Commission, recalled that the Le Sueur cohort would receive audiences of 25-30 business owners to listen to speakers talk about issues, ranging from retirement planning and passing on the business to applying for loans.
"I think it's helped communities realize 'Wow, we do have things in our town; we just need to help them find the resources that they have and help them get going'" said Wallace. "I think the businesses found it was great to get the to know this person and just establish contact."
He added, "I know all our cities went a little different. One didn't have a Chamber of Commerce; they started that up. One city, years ago, had a program where the school would go out and chat with businesses or manufacturing places. They brought that program back."
Impact in Le Sueur
In Le Sueur, the cohort engaged in efforts to build a network between local businesses and public institutions, like the city of Le Sueur, the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and the Le Sueur Public Library. The cohort sent out 90 surveys to businesses over three years, gathering information on the demographics and needs of local business owners, and established a contact network the city could use to send messages to local businesses.
The information obtained from these surveys helped the city of Le Sueur apply for a DEED grant from the state to help fund the redevelopment of the downtown mall and reconnect Main Street. The developer, Building Good Downtowns LLC, is in the process of redeveloping the mall, adding 16 new apartments to the second floor and west facing glass storefronts.
"We were able to use some of the contacts that we had from businesses that we built to help redevelop Main Street," said Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio. "We also mapped our assets to try to figure out what we had locally. I used all of that information when I recruited developers for the mall."
DiMaggio said that the EDA has also made changes to its loan programs, including the revolving loan program, and strengthened ties with the Le Sueur-Henderson School District.
“I think it’s had a huge impact on our city," said DiMaggio. "By starting these conversations about how important our businesses are, especially right now, when small businesses are struggling because of the economy, these are tools that can help us rebuild after the recession.”