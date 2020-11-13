Every year, local school districts put together a program to honor former service members for Veterans Day. But the coronavirus has not just changed the way schools teach their students, but also the way schools celebrate veterans.
Le Sueur-Henderson and Cleveland Public Schools put together virtual ceremonies with pre-recorded video clips highlighting veteran speakers and student speeches, while Tri-City United livestreamed a small in-person ceremony from the Performing Arts Center. Here's how each ceremony went down.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Hilltop Elementary School organized a virtual Veterans Day ceremony broadcasted on Vimeo with pre-recorded clips of students and guest speakers Shannon Frost, Commander of the Le Sueur VFW, local veteran Jack Zimmerman and his wife and caregiver Megan Zimmerman.
The ceremony began with an introduction by Frost, followed by a rendition of the national anthem by the Le Sueur-Henderson choirs. This led into a speech by Jack Zimmerman, a Cleveland graduate and combat veteran who lost his legs and damaged his arms in an explosion while fighting overseas in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army 111st Airborne.
Zimmerman's message to students was a reminder of the sacrifices veterans make while serving the country. He pointed out that veterans have to take time away from their families to serve in the military and often miss important holidays. Service may leave veterans with physical wounds like Zimmerman's or mental wounds like PTSD. Some service members won't come home at all. For those reasons, Zimmerman asked students to go out and thank a veteran for their service.
"Veterans are deserved to be thanked for their service because of the sacrifices they make: taking time to leave their families, missing holidays and endangering their own safety all to protect us," said Zimmerman. "You can understand sacrifice because each of you is making sacrifices right now during the coronavirus, missing out on sports, activities and a normal life all for the sake of the nation’s health. I challenge each of you today to find a veteran and thank them for their service.”
Following Zimmerman's speech, his wife and caregiver Megan read from the children's book "Hero at Home," which shows kids what the joys and challenges of life are like for parents that have sustained physical or mental injuries while serving in the military.
Jack then responded to written questions from elementary students asking him about his life, his service, his favorite color and more.
Then, students shared their gratitude for veterans. Some students talked about what Veterans Day meant to them, while others read aloud letters they had written to veterans thanking them for their service.
The ceremony ended with a reading of a poem about the poppy, a flower used to commemorate those who have died in war, and the Le Sueur-Henderson band playing the songs of the four branches of the military.
Cleveland
Like Le Sueur-Henderson, Cleveland Public Schools held a virtual ceremony and even invited the same guest speaker — Jack Zimmerman. The program, hosted on the school website features short videos from students and Zimmerman.
The program began with student Lily Draheim reciting the pledge of allegiance and Zimmerman encouraging students to thank a veteran for the sacrifices they've made.
The program then featurted essays from second grader Ellie Williams, fourth grader Mariah Elias and sixth grader Jackson Shouler. Each student wrote and spoke about the importance of Veterans Day.
"If you see a veteran, you should always say thank you," said Shouler. "Veterans every day think of all they have done and can do for our country. For example, save the lives of all the people in our country. Some veterans sacrificed their own physical health, time with their families, they see bad things that they are scared of and it is hard for them to live with what they have seen. But they are still proud of what they accomplished and that deserves respect and honor."
Tri-City United
Tri-City United's Veterans Day program was different from other schools, featuring a live broadcast from the school auditorium. Students watched the event from their classrooms, beginning with the senior concert choir and brass quartet playing the national anthem and Montgomery Post 79 posting the colors.
TCU Montgomery Special Education teacher and former United States Army MP Colin Scott spoke as the program's guest speaker. Scott served in Korea, Germany, Italy, Hunagry and Croatia between 1994-1998 and spoke on the role veterans played in protecting the country and what it means to be a veteran today.
"To me, being a veteran means standing for the flag as it passes by," said Scott. "Honoring a fallen fellow veteran, helping to support struggling veterans whether it be medically, financially or emotionally, getting a lump in your stomach every time the US enters a conflict, even if you haven't been in the military for years, reconnecting with fellow military members you haven't seen in 20 or 30 years as if it was yesterday, joining the military for whatever reason and spending time with that respective branch of the military. We all learn that serving in the military is about one thing, the protection of America."
Scott then welcomed two award-winning student essayists to the podium to share their views on patriotism. Aidan Balma was presented the Patriot's Pen award for his essay on what patriotism means to him. Balma said that he believed patriotism was about being proud of one's country, proud of the people in it and supporting each the country even in disagreement and never losing faith.
"The American people don't think the country is perfect, but fight to make the country great," said Balma. "We show our patriotism by shaking the hand of someone who has served and standing for the national anthem. Patriotism comes in bigger acts too, like when we stood together during 9/11 and came together over the great loss the nation endured."
Student Speaker Anika Otero was awarded the Voice of Democracy scholarship for her essay in response to the question “Is this the country the founders envisioned?” Otero said that she could not recite the pledge of the allegiance, because of the country's failure address discrimination and prejudice and the issues facing her generation.
"Although I stand whle our pledge is said, with my hand over my heart, I do not recite the words because I don't believe them and the people who say the words don't stand by them," said Otero. "I yearn for a nation that I can be proud of while my hand is covering my heart and one day, I hope we can all get there as a community connected not only by a place of origin, but what we want to represent as goodnatured and committed workers."
Following the speeches, Scott representing the Le Center Legion presented TCU High Schcool teacher Carey Langer the Citizen Education Teacher of the Year award for getting students involved in Legion scholarships and his work as an educator.
Principal Alan Fitterer then presented teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels with the Smart/Mather VFW National Education teacher of the year awards. Recipients included Collin Scott at the middle school level for his efforts as a veteran and educator teaching students about the sacrifices veterans have made for the country, uniting legion and VFW posts in the district and organizing memorial day events and veterans parades, and TCU high school social studies teacher Heidi Veazie for her work teaching students about US History, taking her pupils on trips to Washington D.C. to tour historical sites and recently hosting a mock election to teach Titans about the electoral process and the candidates in national and state races.