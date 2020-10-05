Le Sueur-Henderson seniors Zach Berndt and Abby Strom were chosen Oct. 5 as 2020 Homecoming King and Queen in a homecoming like no other.
Berndt and Strom were two of 10 candidates on the royal court including Olivia Fritz, Dylan Feeney, Karragen Straub, Riley Shepherd, Halle Bemmels, Jesse Mercado, Greta Nesbit and Lukas Graff.
The coronation took place outdoors on the Le Sueur-Henderson football field to accommodate social distancing requirements. The candidates and the audience all had masks on as well.
To begin the ceremony, each candidate was introduced to the audience in the bleachers with informaton on their plans after high school, their favorite television shows to binge watch and more. Rather than a slideshow presented on a projector, this year, the slideshow went mobile. Parents were sent a link to an online slideshow which could be accessed from their phones.
Then in the moment of truth, 2019’s Homecoming King and Queen Seth Hardel and Gail Warner returned to present their crowns to the new royalty. With an audience drum roll, Hardel and Warner placed their crowns on Berndt and Strom, anointing them Homecoming King and Queen.
The coronation kicks off Le Sueur-Henderson’s Homecoming week. Monday began will Class Holiday Day with freshmen dressing up for Halloween, Sophomores for St. Patrick’s Day, Juniors for Fourth of July, Seniors for Christmas and staff for Valentine’s Day.
That’s followed by Country vs. Country Club Day on Tuesday, Pajama Day on Wednesday, Class Color Day on Thursday (Freshmen in white, Sophomores in grey, Juniors in pink, Seniors in Black, staff in Blue) and Blue and Gold Day on Friday.