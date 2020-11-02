Megan Zimmerman knew her life was about to change when her then-boyfriend Jack Zimmerman proposed, but she couldn’t have known how much. The young couple was engaged just a few days before Jack was scheduled to return overseas to fight in Afghanistan. Proposing was the best decision he ever made, Jack often jokes, because it was his last chance to get down on one knee.
Two weeks after Jack and Megan, both Cleveland natives, arranged their plans for marriage, Jack found himself locked in combat in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province in 2011. While on foot patrol, Jack was caught in an ambush that left him with severe injuries that required a double, above the knee amputation. The attack permanently damaged both of his arms and robbed him the use of his right hand.
When Megan was finally able to see Jack, she wasn’t thinking about the challenges. She said ll she wanted was for him to wake up and recognize her. He did, but the road to recovery would be long and arduous.
Megan would be there every step of the way. And in October, she was recognized, among some famous names, on a national scale.
A new future
Jack's wounds required a two-month stay in the hospital, 18 months of recovery and 20 surgeries. But Megan committed to support Jack in sickness and in health and the two were married after Jack’s stay in the hospital. The couple spent their newlywed years in recovery and rehabilitation. Megan trained to become a caregiver and nursed Jack’s wounds, drove him to appointments, gave him shots and encouraged him to walk with prosthetics.
“She was with me the entire time in the hospital, she never left,” said Jack. “She managed all my care and started prepping the outside world for me.”
“For the first several years, I would give him shots and do daily wound care, and still today daily assisted transfers and wound care are a big part of our lives,” said Megan.
Those first months were the most difficult. Jack’s wounds were so severe that they took hours to treat. Basic tasks, like getting into bed or showering, were an ordeal to navigate.
“I would have to get on a chair and she would have to wheel me into the bathroom and hook me up to this deal so I could get across, turn on the shower just so I could shower and then slide me out,” said Jack. “For me to get on the bed, she would have to lift me onto the bed. I wasn’t even strong enough to get on the bed at the time.”
The challenges have gotten easier, but they haven’t gone away. Jack’s right hand is unusable while his left has limited mobility due to his injuries. So Megan is regularly helping Jack with tasks, like shaving, opening packages, preparing meals and getting up and out the door in the morning. While Jack may look fully independent to the outside world, he said people often don’t see how much Megan helps.
“I become a part of her routine, and I can never repay her for that,” said Jack. “I’ll never be able to give her the credit she deserves for helping me have the life that I have. But I feel like she’s turned herself into such a great caregiver that she never, ever makes it feel like it’s a chore.”
But for all the challenges that come with caregiving, the Zimmermans have persevered. Today, they don’t even need to communicate in the mornings; Megan knows exactly how and when to help Jack get out the door. They’ve stayed married and are raising two sons in their Elysian home — William and Benjamin, ages 7 and 6, who are also reaching a maturity level where they can help their dad.
“William can help with this, grab that, push his wheelchair, plug in the wheelchair — he is becoming a caregiver; he sees things that need to be done before they get done,” said Megan. "If there's shoes in the way of Jack's wheelchair, one thing the kids have learned is they need to move them so dad can get through. Through living with someone with a disability, you learn and you're aware of those things.”
Advocating for caregivers
And while the Zimmermans don’t have the lives they expected before the injury, they’ve used their story to help others. Jack tells his story as a motivational speaker, while Megan has used her experience as a caregiver to become a fellow of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. The organization works to raise awareness of the needs of caregivers and lobbies for policy change to assist caregivers.
Becoming a fellow is extremely competitive and only one representative is chosen from each state every two years. As a fellow, Megan shares her story to build awareness and has established local support groups for caregivers, as well as caregivers who are also mothers. For Megan, support from family, friends and the community and other people who know the challenges of caregiving has allowed her to overcome burnout.
“You have to have a friend so that you feel support,” said Megan. “I have a really good friend; her husband was a triple amputee and I was able to relate to her so much that I feel that we made it through this together. Without that support, I just don’t know. You have to find support whatever form that is in.”
Outside the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Megan is also a member of the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes and with the organization she helped launch the Veterans Caregiver Alliance, a training program by veteran caregivers for veteran caregivers. She also keeps busy with the Madison Lake Auxiliary Unit and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Megan’s caregiving efforts were soon recognized by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation at this year’s third annual Heroes and History Makers Gala. An online event this year, the foundation honored a select group of fellows including Megan.
Famed Academy Award-winning actor and Hidden Heroes Campaign Chair Tom Hanks and TODAY Show co-anchor and Hidden Heroes Ambassador Savannah Guthrie were featured at the event, alongside a number of celebrities who narrated the stories of the honorees. Nico Santos, known for his roles in the sitcom “Superstore” and film “Crazy Rich Asians,” shared Megan’s story as an example that caregivers can still have joy in their lives.
Megan, too, sees her story as a tool that can empower other caregivers.
“I’ve learned I can use this as a platform to really help others and allow others to relate to me,” said Megan. “When a lot of caregivers share their story, a lot of the reactions are ‘Oh, I feel really bad for them,’ but for me it's also important to me that people see it as all these obstacles that were overcome.”
Overcoming it all
The Zimmermans have overcome obstacles that many veterans and veteran caregivers have not. Divorce rates are much higher for spousal caregivers. Physically wounded veterans are also more likely to suffer mental trauma as well in the forms of illnesses like depression or PTSD. Despite his wounds, Jack has a positive attitude and sense of humor that can be rare for people in the same circumstances.
Mental health has become an even greater concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, where isolation and unemployment may be contributing to mental health crises.
“A really big concern is they haven’t been allowing people to go into appointments and things,” said Megan. “So you have caregivers, whose roles are specifically to monitor triggers and cause symptoms of PTSD, and these caregivers not being allowed to go in for appointments, even by telehealth. The veteran population needs to be in rooms, actually physically seen, and I just know there has to be veterans out there that are slipping through the cracks.”
The issue hits close to home for Jack Zimmerman, who said that he’s lost friends in the military to suicide.
The stories of Elizabeth Dole fellows are also used to advocate for the support of policy intended to empower caregivers. One of the foundation’s recent efforts was passing the 2018 VA MISSION Act, which expands the Veterans Affairs comprehensive assistance for caregivers to those caring for veterans that were wounded before 9/11. Before, the training, respite care, education and telephone support line offered by the VA was only available to caregivers of post-9/11 servicemembers.
“One of the biggest things overlooked on the legislative side is no one is going to care better for veterans better than their spouses,” said Jack, “And the cost-effectiveness of being able to have a spouse in the home to provide that care.”