Santa Claus waves to the Hollydaze Festival crowd from the Le Center Fire Truck ladder.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Santa Claus came to Le Center with his trusty reindeer on Saturday to ring in the Christmas season.

A parade, fish house contest, light house and a chance to meet jolly St. Nick himself was organized for the 21st annual Hollydaze Winter Festival by the Le Center Chamber of Commerce and Le Center Hollydaze Committee.

Santa Claus reindeer

Santa Claus took a picture with Joseph Heitner and his reindeer in the Le Center Courthouse Park. Heitner asked Santa for his old binoculars for Christmas.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The festival kicked off at 5 p.m. The courthouse park was lit up with thousands of bright holiday bulbs, the Schell's Hobo Band served as the feature performer and  Santa Claus and his reindeer Donner and Vixen arrived all the way from the North Pole to hear what the kids of Le Center wanted for Christmas. 

Le Center EMS

A decorated Le Center EMS vehicle drives through the Hollydaze parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Celestial Circus

Celestial Circus performed a light show for the Le Center Community during the Hollydaze festival. (Courtesy of Chamber of Commerce)

Young Joseph Heitner said he had a fun time seeing the light show and parade and getting the chance to have his picture taken with Santa Claus. Heitner said he wanted his old binoculars for Christmas.

Titans Hollydaze

TCU Homecoming King and Queen Brendan O'Keefe and Maddie Dooley posed with the Titans mascot at Hollydaze. (Courtesy of Chamber of Commerce)
Hollydaze grinch

The Grinch waves to the Hollydaze crowd on the Titans Fastpitch float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

"[I liked] taking pictures, so I could get presents and candy," said Heitner.

Each child who met Santa could see his reindeer up close and were given a treat bag and children books.

St. Patrick's Royalty

2021 Miss Shamrock Lexi O’Connell, Miss Leprachaun Halle McCabe, Miss Irish Rose Brooke Blaschko and John Gregory O'Connell scholarship winner Nicole McCabe featured at the Hollydaze parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Mule rides

Ashley Genelin provided mule drawn wagon rides at the Hollydaze festival before the parade. (Courtesy of Chamber of Commerce)

Food vendors set up shop near the courthouse park and mule drawn wagon rides were provided by Ashley Genelin before the start of the parade. Levi, Lila and Rylan, Wargelin had the chance to ride in the mule wagon during the parade and it was the kids first time riding with mules. They asked Santa for a real life helicopter and a shark monster truck.

Hardware Hank

A Tyrannosaurus Rex with a Santa hat and gift in its jaws was featured in the Hardware Hank parade float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

At 5:30 p.m. the performers of Celestial Circus put on a fire show to entertain and delight attendees. The performers also showed off their talents in the parade using LED lights rather than fire.

Candy

Young paradegoers received candy from participants in the Hollydaze Winter Festival Parade.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The parade itself drew a crowd of hundreds to the Minnesota Avenue route and included dozens of floats from local businesses and organizations wrapped up in Christmas lights. The parade concluded with Santa Claus waving to the crowd atop the Le Center fire truck ladder.

Little Dandy

The Little Dandy's Salute our Heroes parade float won first place int he Hollydaze contest.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Prizes were awarded to the three best floats of the parade. The third place winner was Salon 25, second place was awarded to the Tri-City United Le Center PTO and the Little Dandy won the first place prize for their "Salute our Heroes" themed float.

Hollydaze american

Flagwaving Uncle Sams followed the Little Dandy Salute our Heroes parade float.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Community members also competed for Chamber Bucks in the decorated fish house contest. Participants parked their fish houses out on North Park Ave. before the parade. Dan Huber won first place.

Santa Claus Fire Trucl

The Le Center Fire Truck carries Santa Claus through the Hollydaze Winter Festival parade route.  (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

"Everyone came together this year," said Hollydaze attendee Kelly Beer. "It's fun what this whole town can do when it comes together. It's awesome."

Courthouse lights

The Le Center Courthouse Park was decorated in flashing lights for the Hollydaze Winter Festival (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

