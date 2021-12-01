2021 Miss Shamrock Lexi O’Connell, Miss Leprachaun Halle McCabe, Miss Irish Rose Brooke Blaschko and John Gregory O'Connell scholarship winner Nicole McCabe featured at the Hollydaze parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Santa Claus came to Le Center with his trusty reindeer on Saturday to ring in the Christmas season.
A parade, fish house contest, light house and a chance to meet jolly St. Nick himself was organized for the 21st annual Hollydaze Winter Festival by the Le Center Chamber of Commerce and Le Center Hollydaze Committee.
The festival kicked off at 5 p.m. The courthouse park was lit up with thousands of bright holiday bulbs, the Schell's Hobo Band served as the feature performer and Santa Claus and his reindeer Donner and Vixen arrived all the way from the North Pole to hear what the kids of Le Center wanted for Christmas.
Young Joseph Heitner said he had a fun time seeing the light show and parade and getting the chance to have his picture taken with Santa Claus. Heitner said he wanted his old binoculars for Christmas.
"[I liked] taking pictures, so I could get presents and candy," said Heitner.
Each child who met Santa could see his reindeer up close and were given a treat bag and children books.
Food vendors set up shop near the courthouse park and mule drawn wagon rides were provided by Ashley Genelin before the start of the parade. Levi, Lila and Rylan, Wargelin had the chance to ride in the mule wagon during the parade and it was the kids first time riding with mules. They asked Santa for a real life helicopter and a shark monster truck.
At 5:30 p.m. the performers of Celestial Circus put on a fire show to entertain and delight attendees. The performers also showed off their talents in the parade using LED lights rather than fire.
The parade itself drew a crowd of hundreds to the Minnesota Avenue route and included dozens of floats from local businesses and organizations wrapped up in Christmas lights. The parade concluded with Santa Claus waving to the crowd atop the Le Center fire truck ladder.
Prizes were awarded to the three best floats of the parade. The third place winner was Salon 25, second place was awarded to the Tri-City United Le Center PTO and the Little Dandy won the first place prize for their "Salute our Heroes" themed float.
Community members also competed for Chamber Bucks in the decorated fish house contest. Participants parked their fish houses out on North Park Ave. before the parade. Dan Huber won first place.
"Everyone came together this year," said Hollydaze attendee Kelly Beer. "It's fun what this whole town can do when it comes together. It's awesome."