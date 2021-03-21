Local passenger rail advocates are once again asking the Minnesota Legislature to fund a feasibility study that could help connect the Twin Cities to Mankato, Rochester and beyond using existing infrastructure, but it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to win over the long skeptical Minnesota Senate.
Under legislation introduced last month by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, who covers much of Le Sueur County in District 20B, $500,000 in state dollars would pay to study a proposed passenger rail corridor from the metro to Albert Lea. The bill would also study an east-west auxiliary line that could run from Winona to Mankato. This additional route would provide easy access to the Mayo Clinic’s Destination Medical Center in Rochester.
It’s the first time Lippert has introduced this bill, but discussion about bringing passenger rail to the region has been ongoing for some time. Last session, legislation was carried by Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, to study the Northfield corridor route.
Northfield City Councilor Suzie Nakasian has been a tireless champion of passenger rail, founding the Minnesota Regional Passenger Railroad Initiative to lobby legislators as well as the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Nakasian said the project was launched out of a frustration with the lack of mass transit in the region.
With communities south of the metro continuing to grow, she said that local roadways will grow increasingly clogged unless transit is added.
“How will we accommodate additional traffic expansion?” she asked “As you go north on I-35 into the south metro, we’ve built the interstate as thick as it can go … travel demands require that we have another form of transportation.”
In addition to clogging roadways, Nakasian said that the lack of mass transit is extremely inconvenient for many, including young people, seniors and lower-income residents. By adding passenger rail, she says the region could significantly broaden its appeal.
“It’s well attested that our young people, international businesses are looking for cities where you don’t have a car,” she said.
Founded on the rail line
Another potential benefit to adding mass transit is that it could significantly reduce emissions. While the state has managed to make its electrical supply much greener over the last decade, emissions from transportation have remained stubbornly high.
Most of all, Nakasian said the rail routes would provide particularly strong value by utilizing existing rail infrastructure. In Northfield, for example, the city’s historic depot could easily be utilized once again to accommodate passenger rail riders.
“When you think of rail, you may think of high-speed rail, and it’s fancy and urban, but the cities of southern Minnesota were founded on the rail line,” she said.
Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha said he hopes the project will be part of what he sees as a long overdue rethink of transportation priorities in Minnesota, with an eye to reducing both costs and pollution.
“As we go into the future we will see more demand for rail,” he said. “Unfortunately, Minnesota is behind on the rail system compared to many other states.”
While several other rail lines have been proposed across the state, Lippert said the Northfield corridor route is among the most promising. That’s because with investment from Iowa and other states along the way, it could follow the I-35 corridor all the way down to Texas.
Nakasian has been in contact with leaders on other portions of the route and is optimistic that now could be a time to secure federal funding, with President Joe Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg promising to increase rail funding.
The project has support in Congress as well, with Nakasian citing newly elected Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper as a long-time backer. Coloradans could benefit from the new line, because it would enable them to travel north or south without having to go through Chicago. At the federal level, backers like Hickenlooper will have outsized influence due to the extremely narrow Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate. In Minnesota, a similarly small Republican Senate majority could doom the proposal’s prospects.
Republicans have traditionally opposed rail and other mass transit projects, seeing them as primarily benefiting the metro at the expense of rural areas. However, the investment in the existing rail line could be much more efficient than building new high-speed rail lines.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, didn’t rule out supporting funding for the rail study but indicated that the project would need the support of Canadian Pacific Railway to get his support — and expressed concern that it could make a backlog of freight shipments on the rail line worse.
Nakasian expressed confidence that an arrangement could be worked out to bring the railroad on board. With proper investment, she believes that the railroad could both add passenger rail and move freight more quickly and efficiently than it does now.
“This is the nation’s artery system, these are its capillaries,” she said. “If we put money into it to make it run better for people, and invest it correctly, I think we could get freight rail trains to go faster as well.”