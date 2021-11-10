The city of Le Center finished its search for a new police chief Tuesday, promoting internal officer Derek Carlsrud to the position.
Carlsrud has served the Le Center Police Department for nearly two years and, on a unanimous vote by the City Council, he was offered a $70,000 salary to fill the shoes of retiring Police Chief Robert Pfarr. Through the month of December, Pfarr will train Carlsrud for his new responsibilities as chief, before he takes his leave on Dec. 31. Carlsrud’s first day as chief starts Jan. 3, 2022 — the first Monday of the new year.
“He interviewed very, very well,” said Mayor Josh Frederickson. “He should provide leadership for the city well into the future. His overall involvement with the community in itself since his time being here has been very well represented.”
City Attorney Jason Moran, who sat on the hiring committee, said Carlsrud’s work in the Le Center Police Department and his familiarity with the community made the candidate an excellent fit for the position.
“He’s very familiar with the city streets, city’s inner workings, Minnesota state law,” said Moran. “He follows all the rules and procedures. He’s worked on some very serious cases here in Le Center, and he’s going to do fine work.”
A surprise factor the council learned in the interview process was that Carlsrud already had some familiarity with the administrative and office components of the role.
“It surprised all of us during his interview that he already has been working with Chief Pfarr on many of the things (NIBERS among them) that Chief Pfarr has to do in the office,” said City Administrator Chris Collins. “He already has been working with Bob and doing a bunch of that stuff and learning to do it, so that really was a nice surprise to us. It was a bit of a relief.”
After receiving applications for the position, a committee made up of Moran, Collins, Councilor Nathan Hintz and Councilor Christian Harmeyer selected five candidates for interviews before the council. Four of the candidates, including Carlsrud, appeared at City Hall on the evenings of Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.
The other candidates interviewed for the position included Mitch Overn, a jail administrator with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Sam Ranta, a part-time officer in Le Center who also works for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, and Bob Petrasek, a full-time police officer with the city of Waterville.
Carlsrud’s hiring leaves an opening on the Le Center Police Department. A new hiring committee, including Councilor Harmeyer, Councilor Collin Scott and Moran, will narrow down the candidates after an application deadline of 4 p.m. Dec. 3.