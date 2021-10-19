For the first time in two years, the students of Cleveland Public Schools were marching through the streets in celebration of this year’s Homecoming.
On Oct. 11, the Clippers crowned their 2021 Royalty: Homecoming Queen Emily Kern and Homecoming King Jackson Meyer. King candidates Jacob Anderley, Kolby Gens and Carter Dylla as well as Queen candidates Maddy Steen, Taylin Gosch and Allison Jindra made up the rest of the court.
Student Council member Henry Strobel crowned Meyer while Kern received her tiara from student council member Sarena Remiger. The court was joined by fourth grade attendants Paxton Kluntz and Addyson Hoffman.
The Homecoming Parade on Friday capped off a week of Homecoming activities. The elementary donned pajamas while the high school wore USA gear on Monday. Tuesday was inside-out/backwards dress for the elementary and preppy for the high school. Wednesday was wacky hair and socks for the elementary and neon for the high school. Thursday was class colors for all and Friday was anything showing Clipper spirit.
Before the parade, activities director Rich Kern introduced the high school athletic teams at the pep rally in the new gym. The Homecoming King and Queen and their Court then led a parade through the streets of Cleveland. Elementary classes crafted their own signs and artwork to show their school spirit while the middle and high school classes designed a float for each grade level.