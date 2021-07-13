A Le Sueur man was arrested at the scene of a car crash after allegedly fleeing police.
Daniel John Hutchins, 34, was charged in Sibley County with a felony for allegedly fleeing police in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor for driving after revocation.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a driving complaint on July 10 at Rush River County Park. An officer observed a vehicle driving faster than the speed limit and pursued the car with his lights flashing. However, the car reportedly accelerated away from the officer and law enforcement halted their pursuit due to unsafe road conditions.
But police reportedly didn’t have trouble locating the vehicle. Shortly after the driver sped away, the vehicle crashed. Police said they founds Hutchins lying on the ground by the passenger side door of the vehicle, but that they observed tracks indicating he crawled there from the driver’s seat. Hutchins’ license was revoked according to the complaint. He was taken into police custody.