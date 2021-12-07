A new price estimate on the conversion of Le Sueur County’s 1982 jail into a Public Health building came in over $1 million above estimates for the initial design following significant additions to the site plan.
The Nov. 23 report by Adolfson & Peterson Construction suggests construction costs would total $3.38 million to renovate the jail into a space for Le Sueur County’s continually expanding Public Health Department.
Initial estimates from July pegged the cost of construction at $1.88 million. County staff proposed the renovations could be fully funded through dollars from the American Rescue Plan and in September, the County Board of Commissioners agreed to earmark $2 million of Le Sueur County’s $2.8 million in federal aid to support the project. At current estimates, construction costs would the exceed the current ARP stockpile available to the county.
Architects told the Board of Commissioners on Nov. 23 that the changes were the result of scope creep as they dived further into the design. New plans for construction included a 1,000 square foot addition to the jail building to provide more Public Health office space. They also included a roof replacement over the entire building, site redesigns for handicap accessibility, additional water proofing and further demolition on interior jail walls.
Noting the price of the new additions to the design, Commissioner John King asked the architects and County Building Manager Jim McMillen if there were any nonessential features that could be cut.
“In your opinion, this is necessary to house the people that we have. Are there things in this refurb or redo that do not contribute to functionality or aesthetics?’ asked King. “ I’m not questioning anybody, I’m just looking at, ‘wow that’s a big price.’”
McMillen said the site design was “no-nonsense” and “no frills” and the new budget items would allow the county to continue to use the building 20 years into the future. The 1,000 additional square feet, for example, was included so that Public Health would have room to grow, The roof replacement was tacked on as well since the county was on track to repair it in 2025.
“The roof is scheduled to be completely redone in 2025. We figured why waste our time now?” said McMillen. “It needs $11,000 worth of work and repair so if we do this project now let’s just reroof it now and save ourselves down the road money.”
Commissioner John Rohlfing voiced his agreement that roof work should be completed alongside the renovation.
“I would agree with the addition because if you’re going to do the roof lining and everything else I would agree to do it all at one time,” said Rohlfing.
Public Health Director Megan Kirby added that the potential office space currently offered by the 1982 jail wouldn’t meet the future needs of the department.
.
“We wouldn’t have room for growth if we didn’t add in this extra office space that we would need. [It’s] nothing frilly or anything, just what we would need,” said Kirby. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have room for even a meeting space. We don’t have a meeting space now, so if you took this away we still wouldn’t have a meeting space.”
The project was designed with the Public Health Department since it is one of the larger departments within the county and space in the Le Sueur County Government Center is very limited. The remodel of the 1982 jail could offer room for a lobby, reception area, lab and dedicated spaces for vaccination clinics, exam areas and social distancing.
Despite the price of renovation, county staff noted that it was cheaper than building alternative space for the Public Health Department from scratch. To demolish the jail building and construct a similar-sized facility could range between $9-10 million.
Le Sueur County would also need to demolish the building or find another use for the 1982 jail if the Board abandons plans for the renovation. The building itself is structurally sound and in relatively good condition, but the unoccupied jail still requires maintenance from the county.
At the end of discussion, the Le Sueur County Commissioners supported county staff recommendations to begin the first phase of interior demolition on the building and continue moving forward with discussion on the proposed $3.38 million design. The project is still in a preliminary phase and the County has not solicited or approved buds.