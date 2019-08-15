Le Sueur residents may soon have the option to build bigger garages and wider fences.
At the Aug. 12 Le Sueur City Council meeting, Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio explained some of the major changes being proposed for the city’s zoning code. These changes include new districts and more lenient construction requirements for residential garages and fences.
The update is not finalized and City Council has yet to approve it.
Residential Districts
Many of the city’s residential districts would be reclassified under the new zoning code. Low density urban residential districts would be referred to as low density, single family residential districts. This refers to neighborhoods where homes are more spaced out and occupied by one family, like the neighborhoods south of Ferry Street and east of Hwy. 112.
Much of the areas currently classified as medium density urban residential districts, like the neighborhoods on Morningside Drive and Cedar Trail Drive, would be known as single family residential districts.
Le Sueur’s manufactured home park would be known as a medium density residential area, which would allow single family dwellings, duplexes and townhomes.
Neighborhoods with multi-family housing would be redistricted in a high density residential area.
Areas on the outskirts of town that aren’t connected to the city's water and sewer services would be classified as the urban reserve. Lands that the city annexes in the future would also be within the urban reserve until those areas are connected to the water and sewer systems.
Garages
With the new district classifications also comes a new proposal to allow Le Sueur residents to build bigger garages. Currently, if you live in a rural residential or low density area, you can have a garage of up to 1,500 square feet. Rural residents can have a garage of up to 4,000 square feet with a conditional use permit. For all other neighborhoods, the maximum garage size is 1,000 square feet.
The new proposal in the zoning code would allow households larger than 1,000 square feet to build a garage that matches the size of the house. For example, if a homeowner has a 1,200-square-foot house, they would be able to build a 1,200-square-foot garage in any residential district.
Landowners with more than one acre of land would also be able to build larger storage areas without needing to apply for a conditional use permit. If a landowner possess between 1-2 acres of land, they would be permitted to build a storage area up to 2,000 square feet. If one owns between 2-3 acres, the maximum is 3,000 square feet, and for those with more than 3 acres, the maximum is 4,000 square feet.
These changes are being proposed because of more and more requests to the city for more storage.
“In the past, it would have been plenty of garage for a lot of people, but today it seems like everyone has at least three vehicles, they have a snow mobile, they have a motorcycle, they want to have extra toys,” said DiMaggio. “This is probably the most complained about thing we have in town right now is the accessory structures. People want to build bigger accessory structures.”
Other changes
This proposal also removes the need to apply for a conditional use permit to build an accessory structure.
“We were issuing quite a lot of CUPs (conditional use permits) for this and if you’re issuing a lot of CUPs, you might want to consider just letting them do that,” DiMaggio told the council.
Another change to the code would allow residents to build wider fences. Currently, the city requires that fences be built 5 feet back from one’s rear property line and 18 inches away from the left and right sides of the property line. The new ordinance would only require an 18-inch buffer on all sides.
This buffer is designed to keep people from building fences on their neighbor’s property and underground utilities. Before building a fence, residents are required to apply for a permit.
“I want to make sure that people are very aware that they can come in and get a fence permit,” said DiMaggio. “Just this week, I had someone decide to put up a fence and they put it in a utility easement and he told me ‘It’s OK, I was at least 14 inches from my gas can,’ and I thought, ‘How do you know that? You don’t know that. It is buried underground. You could hit it. You cannot build something like that in a utility easement.’ So he now is moving his fence, but unfortunately people don’t want to check their reservations. They think they can just put up a fence wherever they want, and I can tell you I get neighbor complaints all the time. I’m inspecting fences all the time. Don’t assume you know where your property line is — you don’t.”
“I am a little bit nervous about taking the 5 feet away from the rear,” DiMaggio added. “But really, that is a big chunk of land. If you don’t have a utility easement, it makes you wonder why you have the five feet.”
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel backed up DiMaggio’s concerns.
“The one thing Sam and I really agree on is, I don’t know if it’s appropriate to put it in the code, but there needs to be some way to make sure that when you put a fence in, you’re getting a survey done on your property by a licensed surveyor,” said Kruggel. “People think they know where their property line is. Put in a fence, they’ll draw something on a piece of paper and bring it in and think ‘Yeah, this kind of matches up on Beacon,’ but do I really trust Beacon to this extent? It’s difficult and it creates challenges not only right now but in the future. There are property sales, houses sell, somebody comes in and actually has a survey done, and all of a sudden, somebody’s fence is on their property.”
A surveying requirement for a fencing permit may not be added to the zoning code anytime soon. DiMaggio pointed out that there aren’t any land surveyors in the city and that many residents don’t have the spare cash to pay $500 to survey their property line.
“I don’t know if our residents have that kind of money,” DiMaggio said. “It’s an expensive thing to do. So I think that’s where the 18 inches requirement came from.”
Commercial Districts
The proposed zoning code update would also bring significant changes to Le Sueur’s business districts.
One major change included in the proposal is splitting up the commercial industrial zone into two types of districts: light industrial and general business. The zoning update calls for a split because of the range of businesses being included all in one district.
“Let me tell you it sounds like we threw everything including the kitchen sink into that zone,” DiMaggio told the council. “ It had restaurants, sporting goods, transportation, freight terminals, wholesale businesses, retail establishment, personal services, professional services, repair finance, real estate, plumbing, electrical or a vehicle repair with no outside storage. That’s a lot of different businesses kind of thrown into one.”
The new general business district is to emphasize what DiMaggio refers to as ‘highway businesses,” the types of services that would be seen by people as they drive into town.
“I want you to think of a highway business, so as you’re coming into town, think of businesses you would see along the highway. Those might include daycare centers, funeral homes, commercial recreational facilities, and with a conditional use permit, auto sales, animal hospitals and breweries,” said DiMaggio.
The light industrial zone would be reserved for businesses that do not require much external storage to operate.
“If you’re warehousing, a wholesale business, commercial daycare, arts studio, distillery brewery, grain elevator, motor vehicle repair, any type of appliance sales and repair, things like that, most of that happens in the inside of business, so that would be a light industrial. If you have a heavy industrial, that’s where there’s going to be a lot of outside storage,” said DiMaggio.
Councillor John Sullivan asked if these changes would require businesses in the area to sell their property or move to a new location. DiMaggio responded that businesses in town won’t have to change how they operate.
“We’ve made sure that the current businesses we have fit the uses,” said DiMaggio. “So we haven’t changed anything so that they’re nonconforming. Everybody should conform now, which I think makes sense because we should have zoned this previously.”
“We would not affect them in a negative away,” DiMaggio added. “I think it would actually make them better. For instance … we have some operating in the industrial zone right now that should be in a highway business zone, so this will actually make their lives better. They should never have been zoned in an industrial area. This is going to clean up things.”
The zoning update also comes with a new zone, the public/institutional zone. This consists of public areas like municipal buildings, parks and schools and institutions like hospitals and cemeteries.
The council meeting was the first step in reviewing the zoning code update. Formal votes will come at later dates.