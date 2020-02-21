The Le Sueur County Historical Society is looking for a fresh start and new space.
In January, the historical society received cost estimates on a planned project to refurbish the Elysian Museum. Long before the building held items important to the county’s history, the museum had been built as a school in 1895. But in more recent years, the Elysian Museum has been closed to the public due to its decrepit condition.
“Now it’s in dire need of refurbishing,” said LCHS President Bill Stangler. “The windows are in bad shape, the insides are in bad shape. The roof, soffit and fascia are in bad shape and rotted out, so it needs a major facelift if it’s going to be utilized.”
The historical society is exploring bringing back the museum to its old self through a three-phase project. The first part of the project, valued at $500,000 according to estimates, would see the roof, steeple, chimney, flooring and plumbing repaired to return the building to what it originally looked like when it first opened more than a century ago. The second phase, also estimated to cost around $500,000 would focus on woodworks and improvements to electricity, plumbing and ensuring the building is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The third phase, at $180,000, would consist of finishing touches to complete the project.
Altogether, embarking on such a project would cost $1.2 million. It’s a significant chunk of change, especially for the Historical Society, which entered the new year notably low on funds. The society is not only grappling with the poor condition of the museum but a lack of paid staff, programming and the aftermath of a lawsuit over leadership of the organization. Given the financial circumstances, it will likely be years before the project reaches completion and funding would rely heavily on obtaining state grants from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the Legislature.
“It’s just a ways away, and we’re still pinched for money,” said Stangler.
Refurbishing the Elysian Museum is just one piece of the Historical Society’s mission to move forward. Among Stangler’s priorities is to find paid workers to support the society’s activities, rather than the all-volunteer group that is currently keeping the organization afloat. That staff would eventually include a full-time director and curator who could manage the exhibits catalog, the many historical items the society has in storage.
Stangler is also aware that the society needs to grow so that it can continue. Driving engagement, primarily with youth, through programming and guest speakers who can educate residents about the county’s history would be a must. To get the public involved this year, the Historical Society has begun talks with the Le Sueur County Fair to see if they would be able to put up a booth.
“We will have to see how that goes,” said Stangler. “It will be a lot of items inside a building, or we will get a lot of bigger items and showcase them to the public. We’ve got quite a bit of machinery that’s closed in and no one really sees it. If we can showcase some of those items at the Le Sueur County Fair it would be a good deal.”
To Stangler, it will all be worth it if the organization can keep Le Sueur County’s history, both past and present, alive for future generations.
“History continues to be made, you know,” Stangler said. “If you drive through the countryside right now, you better start looking at barns, because in 10 years you won’t see farm barns. You see very few right now, and it’s something that’s going to pass and it should be recorded and photographed. History is a continuous thing. It’s moving forward all the time. Every day is history.”