A Montgomery man was arrested after being accused of possessing hundreds of child pornographic materials on their phone.
Steven Matthew Hamrick, 39, was charged with three felony counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.
Hamrick was investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) after receiving a series of CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). According to the criminal complaint, the CyberTip linked the upload of 700 files of suspected child pornography to a Google account in Hamrick’s name. An agent viewing the files determined that nearly all of the pornographic work involved children, both boys and girls, between the ages of 2 to 13 years old.
BCA agents executed a search Hamrick, his residence and his two vehicles, seizing an LG phone from Hamrick’s pants pocket while also locating a silver HTC cell phone, 256 GB microSD card, a 32 GB USB drive and a Polaroid tablet.
Investigators said they found hundreds of images of child pornography on the silver cell phone retrieved from the household and reported seeing victims under a year old. The criminal complaint included descriptions of three of the investigators’ findings.
According to the descriptions, all three images involved minors in sexual acts, including a girl appearing to be between 3-4 years old, a girl approximately between the ages of 4 to 8 and an infant boy between 18 to 24 months.