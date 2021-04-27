The upcoming facilities referendum to update the Le Sueur-Henderson School District buildings may come down to one of two options. At the April 19 board meeting, the LS-H School Board received four recommendations from the steering committee and selected two options to pursue.
Option one
The first option would demolish Park Elementary and add a 78,000-square-foot addition to Le Sueur-Henderson High School for a Pre-K-3 and an early childhood wing. The development would also include maintenance upgrades, a 30,000-square-foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) space and a 52,000-square-foot fieldhouse.
Hilltop Elementary would see some improvements, as well, with a 6,500-square-foot addition to remodel classrooms and build on a flexible learning space.
The proposal, crafted by Wendel Architects and Kraus-Anderson, offers several advantages to the district. By bulldozing Park Elementary, the district would eliminate the oldest and most costly building to maintain, but Pre-K-3 would still go to school in the city of Le Sueur. The CTE space would allow the district to expand its curriculum, and the fieldhouse would be an additional community attraction.
Over the past two years, the School Board has sought community investment to improve the district’s aging facilities. Many utilities in all three schools are nearing or past their life expectancy.
Wear and tear has hit Park Elementary the worst. The average age of the equipment and materials inside is 70 years and more than a third of the building’s assets have been flagged as being cause for alarm.
At the same time, open enrollment outside the district is cutting into Le Sueur-Henderson’s revenues and incoming kindergarten classes are small in comparison to the number of graduates leaving the school. The School Board sees potential for a referendum to not just fix facilities, but also to attract new students with modern renovations and curriculum additions to the district.
Option two
The second option put forward would convert Le Sueur-Henderson into a Pre-K-12 building with a 98,000-square-foot addition. Hilltop and Park Elementary would be closed, and Le Sueur-Henderson would become a single building district. The same maintenance upgrades from the first option, including the CTE space and fieldhouse, would come along with the addition.
This would significantly reduce the district’s maintenance costs, going from three buildings down to one. But it comes at the drawback of eliminating the district’s only school in Henderson, which some board members feared could lead Henderson residents to enroll their kids in other districts.
School Board Chair Brigid Tuck said that the district should not close Hilltop without investing in the Henderson area.
“I feel very strongly we have to leave that in a good condition for the city of Henderson and the people of Henderson,” said Tuck. “I don’t think the district can just shut the door and walk away. We’re going to have to invest in something to put it in a position to be an asset for Henderson.”
But keeping Hilltop open, and upgrading its facilities, would be more expensive at a time when the district is facing budgetary pressures from declining enrollment.
“The option of keeping Hilltop open is either going to require growth from a student standpoint or it’s going to require an operating levy to keep funding, as that option is more expensive to operate,” said School Board member Hathaway.
Some board members also raised a need for traffic control if an elementary wing was added to the middle school/high school.
“It’s a good concern,” said Tuck. “We do have the advantage of a potential exit on Kingsway and Ferry Street and could direct some potential traffic that way, but teenage drivers and small kids, all at the same time, may not be a good recipe.”
Non-starters
Two other options were delivered to the School Board, but the board members declined to pass them on to the focus group.
One option would have closed Hilltop to convert Park Elementary into a Pre-K-5 elementary with a new remodel. Park would actually be reduced in size from 74,000 square feet to 62,000, to make for a more efficient building with fewer maintenance needs. The oldest parts of the building would be demolished.
The option was met with swift opposition by Board Chair Tuck, who was reluctant to close Hilltop and felt that Park Elementary was unsalvageable from a financial standpoint. The board unanimously agreed, also citing the maintenance needs of Park.
The other option dropped would have demolished Park Elementary and converted Hilltop into a Pre-K-5 school. However, the board felt this was not feasible from an electoral or transportation standpoint. Board member Roby felt that many Le Sueur parents, who make up a larger share of the electorate, would be unhappy with their kids being bused between Le Sueur and Henderson each day. It would also require the school to invest more in transportation to carry more students over the river.
“I want to us to get something passed. I want to see us get new buildings and we’ll need a lot of support from Le Sueur and the community to do that,” said Roby, “If we were to pursue [this] option it would really absolutely have to be the best option we have and I don’t see that right now.”
School Board member Gretchen Rehm agreed, also raising worries that it could drive Le Sueur parents to enroll their kids out of the district.
“I know people are concerned about open enrollment on the Henderson side,” she said, “but when you look at an open enrollment of 20% on the Le Sueur side, you’re now talking 180 kids vs 20% on the Henderson side, which would be 10 kids.”
Next steps
Ultimately, the board favored options one and two to be passed along to the community focus group. This group, which first met in July of last year but went on hiatus due to COVID-19, is made up of community members from both cities, including parents, non-parents and school staff, as well as business owners and farmers.
The group will be tasked with evaluating the proposals and giving feedback, including pros and cons for each option. Kraus-Anderson and Wendel Architects will also analyze the costs of the proposals before they are considered by the focus group.
The School Board is also considering launching a second community survey to receive wider public feedback. With information from the focus group and the survey, the School Board will approve a referendum question for the ballot.