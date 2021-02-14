The Le Sueur City Council is making advancements on major street and water infrastructure projects.
At its Feb. 8 meeting, council commissioned a feasibility study on plans to reconstruct County Road 36. The city also approved a location for the installation of a new $1 million well to improve Le Sueur’s water capacity.
County Road 36
In ordering a feasibility study, the city of Le Sueur took one of the first major steps in pursuing reconstruction on County Road 36, which includes South Main Street up to the intersection with Ferry Street, and Ferry Street into the intersections of South Fourth Street and Smith Street. City staff are also looking to improve the western parking lot stretching from Ferry Street to Bridge Street. The lot will have its northern entrance cut off by the reconnection of North and South Main Street, said City Engineer Corey Bienfang, so staff wanted to include the lot in the project.
“We all collectively agree that the area has been neglected of maintenance,” said Bienfang. “And just some mindfulness of the proximity to the rest of the projects in the area, we would like to capture the scope of improvements there as well as part of this feasibility report.”
The feasibility report is required by state law to ensure the improvement is necessary and serves the public interest. The city expects to have the report finished around March 22, at which time the council would call for a public hearing and the first of three public information meetings. At the meetings, city staff will prepare diagrams and maps of the construction area as well as information on where the city plans to levy assessments for the project.
If approved, construction would be set to begin with a tentative start date of May 2022 and end in June 2023. The total project costs are an estimated $6.7 million split between Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur. Bienfang estimated that the city would pay approximately $3 million while the county would be responsible for $3.7 million.
The County Road 36 project marks the second major joint effort between the city and county after the Hwy. 112/County Road 22 turnback project. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said these projects would not be possible without the city’s partnership with the county and he expects the partnership to continue in the future.
“It’s really unprecedented the participation from the county, the participation from the city, that we’re seeing,” said Kruggel. “I think the residents are seeing it, and they’ll continue to see it in the foreseeable future for these road improvements, which have been a talking point for many over the past five years just how poor the roads were in Le Sueur.”
Well construction
Alongside the County Road 36 project, the Le Sueur City Council made moves to improve the city’s water infrastructure by approving the location for a new well.
Public Services Director Rich Kucera said there was a need for a new well after a 2020 feasibility report showed that the city’s water production was not fully meeting its needs. This assessment was based on the city’s firm production capacity, the gallons of water the city can produce when the largest well is out of commission.
Between Le Sueur’s four wells, the city can produce more than 1,800 gallons per minute (gpm). But without the largest well, that number drops to 1,100 gpm, well short of the city’s demand, said Kucera.
“That does not give us adequate daily production to keep up with demand,” said Kucera. “So with that information a new well concept was brought.”
City staff also raised concerns that three of the four wells currently operating are more than 40 years old and are experiencing a decrease in capacity. Meanwhile, Le Sueur’s population is rising and the demand for water along with it.
Construction of the new well would cost $1.2 million. The well would produce 750 gallons per minute, matching the production levels of the city’s highest capacity well. It would be placed next to the middle zone water tower located on Cedar Trail Drive along Kingsway Drive.
Kucera said the location was chosen to create some distance between the well, the Water Treatment Plant and Well 6 and Well 7, which tap into the same aquifer. However, city staff also wanted the well to be close enough to the water treatment plant to minimize the installation of water mains.
“The distance was a key to look at in this project,” said Kucera. “Further down, maximizing distance, but minimizing installation of water mains to get this water to the water treatment plant.”
Construction is expected to begin in summer or fall 2021 and end in the spring or summer of 2022.