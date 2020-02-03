Jose and Audrey.jpg

José Reyes of Lonsdale and Audrey Wasilowski of Le Center were crowned SnoWeek king and queen at TCU High School Friday, Jan. 31. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

José Reyes and Audrey Wasilowski entered the Tri-City United High School gymnasium as SnoWeek candidates Friday, Jan. 31 and exited as king and queen.

Jose and Audrey thanks.jpg

SnoWeek King José Reyes and Queen Audrey Wasilowski thanked a Tri-City United audience after being crowned SnoWeek royalty. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Neither Reyes, of Lonsdale, nor Wasilowski, of Le Center, expected to be crowned at the end of their senior year SnoWeek.

“SnoWeek has always been one of my favorite things to do ever,” said Wasilowski, who listed the dress-up days and competitions as ways to bring the school together. This year, she said the school also had a medallion hunt and snowman building.

Audrey crowned queen.jpg

Audrey Wasilowski reacts to being crowned TCU SnoBall queen Friday with candidate Carolyn Mikel at her side. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Reyes agreed SnoWeek was a fun chance to bond with his class. This year, the boys and girls on the court spent an hour and a half choreographing dances they performed at the beginning of the coronation.

Jose crowned king.jpg

José Reyes didn’t expect to be crowned SnoWeek king at TCU High School. He’s pictured with candidate Hunter Stevens. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

“I honestly did not think I was going to win,” said Reyes. “ … I’m definitely very thankful for the award.”

Other SnoBall royalty candidates included TCU High School seniors Carolyn Mikel, Giselle Sanchez, Kalli Ryks, Mikayla Malecha, Hunter Stevens, Evan Choudek, Andrew Trnka, and Isaiah Velarde.

Hunter and Carolyn.jpg

Hunter Stevens and Carolyn Mikel posed for photos at the SnoBall coronation. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Evan and Giselle.jpg

Evan Choudek and Giselle Sanchez were two TCU High School SnoBall candidates. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Andrew and Mikayla.jpg

Andrew Trnka escorted Mikayla Malecha at the TCU High School SnoBall coronation. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Isaiah and Kalli.jpg

Isaiah Velarde and Kalli Ryks were TCU High School SnoBall candidates. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Before Wasilowski and Reyes were crowned, candidates participated in a TCU version of “Family Feud” and competed to answer questions such as “Which teacher has the best jokes?” and “What sport should be added to TCU?” The girl candidates won the contest 116 to 95.

Family Feud Jose and Audrey.jpg

Before being crowned SnoBall king and Queen, José Reyes and Audrey Wasilowski competed against each other in a round of Family Feud. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Family Feud Evan and Giselle.jpg

SnoBall candidates Evan Choudek and Giselle Sanchez compete against each other in Family Feud, guessing which teachers are most likely to retire early. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Before the candidates took the stage, the SnoBall coronation also served as a time to recognize various award-winners for the spring. Carey Langer earned the “Golden Globe” award given to a TCU staff member, Connor Anthony was recognized as a Voice of Democracy contest winner, and Brian Michael took home an award presented by Le Sueur VFW Post 4297.

SnoBall golden globe.jpg

TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer presented TCU teacher and coach Carey Langer with the “Golden Globe” award at the SnoBall coronation. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Friday evening, rather than hosting the usual SnoBall dance, TCU High School held a fun night outing involving various activities.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments