José Reyes and Audrey Wasilowski entered the Tri-City United High School gymnasium as SnoWeek candidates Friday, Jan. 31 and exited as king and queen.
Neither Reyes, of Lonsdale, nor Wasilowski, of Le Center, expected to be crowned at the end of their senior year SnoWeek.
“SnoWeek has always been one of my favorite things to do ever,” said Wasilowski, who listed the dress-up days and competitions as ways to bring the school together. This year, she said the school also had a medallion hunt and snowman building.
Reyes agreed SnoWeek was a fun chance to bond with his class. This year, the boys and girls on the court spent an hour and a half choreographing dances they performed at the beginning of the coronation.
“I honestly did not think I was going to win,” said Reyes. “ … I’m definitely very thankful for the award.”
Other SnoBall royalty candidates included TCU High School seniors Carolyn Mikel, Giselle Sanchez, Kalli Ryks, Mikayla Malecha, Hunter Stevens, Evan Choudek, Andrew Trnka, and Isaiah Velarde.
Before Wasilowski and Reyes were crowned, candidates participated in a TCU version of “Family Feud” and competed to answer questions such as “Which teacher has the best jokes?” and “What sport should be added to TCU?” The girl candidates won the contest 116 to 95.
Before the candidates took the stage, the SnoBall coronation also served as a time to recognize various award-winners for the spring. Carey Langer earned the “Golden Globe” award given to a TCU staff member, Connor Anthony was recognized as a Voice of Democracy contest winner, and Brian Michael took home an award presented by Le Sueur VFW Post 4297.
Friday evening, rather than hosting the usual SnoBall dance, TCU High School held a fun night outing involving various activities.