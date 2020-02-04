For nearly 40 years, Dianne Pinney has been working her dream job as the librarian for the Le Sueur Public Library, surrounded daily by young and old minds, smiling faces, and many, many books.
After reading to generations of Le Sueur children, giving countless recommendations to book-loving adults, and successfully leading a key city institution for near four decades, the beloved member of the community announced her upcoming retirement in September. It’s a bittersweet moment for Pinney, as well as her friends, colleagues and the community, who all shared how the local librarian left her impact.
A born librarian
If there is such a thing as destiny, there is no doubt that Pinnney knew hers. Ever since she was a girl, Pinney, fascinated with libraries and an avid reader, knew exactly what she wanted to do with her life.
“It’s the best job in the world,” said Pinney. “The nice thing about a library is it’s all ages, which I love. I love working with kids; I love working with adults; I love working with seniors. And it’s learning every day. I knew when I was very young what I wanted to do. I knew this was going to be it.”
However, even Pinney couldn’t have predicted where she would end up. This small-town librarian hailed from the New York City suburbs. But after graduating from the University of Minnesota master’s program, Pinney knew she wanted to go back to Minnesota. Looking at library jobs in the state, she discovered an opening in Le Sueur, and after seeing the town’s proximity to the Twin Cities, thought it would be a good place to live for a few years. But what began as a temporary position soon took hold as her life’s work.
“I got married to a farmer, for one,” said Pinney on why she stayed. “They don’t move very much. And it’s been an amazing job really. I tell people all the time it’s the best job in town.”
Pinney also pointed out that Le Sueur has given her plenty of opportunities to create a community at the library and share her passion for learning.
“The first summer I was here, I was 26 years old,” said Pinney. “I did a night-time storytime. I thought, ‘Well, let’s see how that goes.’ 100 people showed up. That’s one of the strong things about Le Sueur; if you offer it, they come.”
Over the decades, Pinney’s enthusiasm for the job has never stagnated. Whether it’s working book checkouts, buying books and other materials for the library, reading books to kids, or creating activities and projects for the community to enjoy, Pinney has always been excited to inspire learning.
“Just watch her with any child in the library,” said Alice Retka, a member of the Friends of the Library Board. “She understands that if she makes connections with kids, and they fall in love with coming to the library, they’re more likely to become lifetime readers, lifetime learners, lifetime library lovers, and that’s always what she’s been trying to do.”
As the one full-time librarian, Pinney is a leader not just in the Le Sueur library but in libraries in the surrounding area. She buys not just books, but CDs, DVDs, ebooks and more to stock the library shelves. The programming she assembles, which has ranged from getting kids involved with reading to building with LEGOs to cooking classes and quilting, are shared with smaller libraries in surrounding communities, like Elysian, Le Center and Waterville. It’s more than a full-time job, but she’s happy to do it.
“It’s her life’s work,” said Librarian Joanne Madson. “She’s told me she has a pad by her bed and she’ll go off to sleep, and then when she has an idea, she writes it down. The whole focus of her life has been to the library.”
Changing times
Working as a librarian for the past 39 years, Pinney has seen the very nature of her job change. What was once a place just for books became a multimedia hub over the course of her career.
“Libraries in the 60s were a very different animal from libraries in the 21st century,” said Pinney. “Libraries in the 80s, when I started here, it was nothing like what it is now. In the old days, if you were someone who loved to read and loved books, you were a good candidate to work in a library, which I was that person.”
She continued, “Over the last 20 years libraries have become a whole different thing. When I came here, the library was half the size, and we had books, magazines and newspapers. That’s it. Then movies came into play, VHS tapes, then DVDs came into play and then audio books and then ebooks and the internet.”
Pinney hasn’t simply adapted to changing technology; she has been an active proponent of using technology for learning. She pushed heavily for funds to double the size of the library to make space for internet infrastructure and computers. For her, new technology grants new opportunities for people of all ages to learn.
“We went from a place to where you were a reader and liked learning things, so you went to the library, and now, it’s also a community center where groups gather to do things,” Pinney said. “You can check out a ridiculous amount of awesome stuff now. Your library card gives you access to a ridiculous amount of stuff you wouldn’t even have dreamed of 20 years ago, let alone 30-40.”
A library that feels like home
When asked what impact Pinney has had on the library, people always answer that she makes it feel like home.
“She does a great job of welcoming all people,” said Retka. “So it’s welcoming and it’s totally non-judgmental and the staff has always been helpful and kind. When you think of librarians, there’s often this stereotype of them being kind of stern and telling people to be quiet, and I’ve been in libraries where that’s the case, because stereotypes exist for a reason, but Dianne has always been a librarian who has been welcoming and friendly to all.”
“She makes every patron count,” said Madson. “Nobody would walk in without a smile. Just observing her relating to everyone and treating everyone with respect, she’s really good at that.”
One of Pinney’s favorite parts of being a librarian has been working with children and engaging them in learning.
“They are brutally honest, and they wear their hearts on their sleeves, and I wouldn’t trade one minute of the time I’ve had with the kids in Le Sueur for anything,” she said. “Not for one second would I trade that. When you’ve worked with kids as long as I have, and now I have the kids of the kids, you’ll learn a lot, because they are so honest and so kind. When a kid falls in love with a book or with reading, they can’t wait to tell you about it. It does not get any better than that.”
Her attitude toward education has earned the admiration of the kids she’s taught. Having worked at the Le Sueur Public Library for nearly 40 years, she’s seen the kids she once read to grow up. Now, many of those adults still keep in touch and have enrolled their own kids in those programs.
Today, Brigid Tuck is the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Chair and a member of the Friends of the Library Board, but long ago, she was a member of Pinney’s summer reading program. She said that it was Pinney’s respect for children that left an impact on her growing up. She recalled how, at 10 years old, she wanted to invite former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev to her home for dinner when the secretary general visited Minnesota. Rather than dismiss her, Pinney helped the young Tuck get in contact with the Soviet politician.
“I got it in my head that I should invite him to my family farm, so I decided I should write him a letter,” said Tuck. “So I marched up to Dianne and said ‘I want to write Gorbachev a letter. I need his address.’ She didn’t blink an eye; she just said ‘we’ll find his address’ and she found some book somewhere of addresses in the Soviet Union and we wrote a letter to Gorbachev. I’m sure I put United States stamps on it and it never left the country, but the fact that she would treat a question from a child, that was obviously so crazy, that she treated it with respect and sincerity and didn’t tell me I couldn’t do it — that right there is Dianne.”
Pinney’s willingness to go the extra mile to get kids engaged in learning seems to know no bounds, according to her colleagues.
“Very recently, I was at program at the library near the holidays,” said Retka. “Frozen II was coming out, so the library was full of these kids dressed in Elsa costumes, and Dianne is leading a singalong of ‘Let it Go’ and she’s on a table. I’m just thinking, ‘This woman is near retirement age, and she’s up on a table leading a singalong.’ That is a rare amount of enthusiasm for one’s profession.”
Pinney has connected with adults in the community, as well, due to her own passion for reading. She’s always ready to make a book recommendation catered to visitors’ interests and is always willing to share her own favorites.
“People don’t even think of Elephant and Piggie without thinking of Dianne,” said Madson. “She’s led those characters, and those books are hers, and the kids just love it. And then she has the books around the library that she’s told everyone are her favorite books. She said that everyone wants to borrow it, because they respect her choices. She can really pinpoint a person to a book, and that’s really, pretty incredible actually.”
A new chapter
September represents both an end and a new beginning for Pinney. She already misses working working at the library and is dreading having to leave it, but at the same time time, she knows the leave will give her new opportunities to enjoy life outside of work and new opportunities for the library.
“I’ve been working since I was 16. I’m ready to stop working,” said Pinney. “It’s time. It’s time for somebody else. I know there’s this whole thing of, ‘What are we going to do without you?’ Every job is that way. You’re going to be fine, because somebody is going to come into this job with a skill set that is going to blow people out of the water and they’ll go ‘You mean we could have had all this stuff? How come Dianne didn’t do this?’”
“I will miss my team advisory board,” she continued. “I will miss them terribly. I have a LEGO group that is second-sixth grade and they are a manically creative bunch of kids. I will miss them. I will miss the Friends of the Library Board, because they back everything we do. What I will miss the most is the day-to-day. I read a lot — shocker — and I will miss the people that want to come in and talk about what they’re reading or want an idea of something good to read and then they come back and say ‘You were right. This is killer. This one is so good.’”
It’ll be tough, but Pinney is ready to move on. the community just hopes it can do the same.
“I’m praying they get the right person to fill her spot, because it is really important,” said Madson. “The community deserves it, and they’ve had it for so long. They really deserve the best and she is.”