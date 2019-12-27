The Le Sueur City Council paved the way for new public projects Dec. 9 after passing a capital improvement plan and a 2% billing increase.
Proposed 2020 Capital Improvements
The capital improvement plan details the city’s agenda for upcoming projects from 2020-24. The capital improvement budget for the year 2020, which includes funds for streets, parks, water, electric, the airport and more was already included in the full 2020 budget passed by the council at the same meeting. The total budget for 2020 amounts to $4.4 million in planned expenditures, though there’s no guarantee that the funds will be spent or that the projects will be approved.
“Passing this doesn’t mean we can go out and approve the larger projects,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “We’ll go through the purchasing process, quotes, things like that. Everything is ultimately approved by the City Council through disbursements. This is ultimately just a guide.”
The improvement plan details several planned recreation projects. The Community Center pools could see some major renovations in the coming years, including resurfacing the indoor pool at a cost of $125,000 and adding a diving board to the outdoor pool at a cost of $20,000. In addition, the Community Center ice arena could receive new acoustic paneling at a cost of $17,500, if an outside source like a hockey association agrees to foot $10,000 for the project.
City parks may also receive new upgrades. Pickleball is planned to become a major recreational attraction in the city with $70,000 being allocated to install an outdoor pickleball court, though the project will not go through unless the city acquires $50,000 in outside funding.
Also included in the parks budget is $150,000 to rehabilitate Bruce Frank Field, contingent on the city receiving $25,000 in fundraising from the Le Sueur Baseball Association.
Major improvements are planned for the airport under the proposed budget. City staff wishes to spend $795,464 on a taxiway extension for utilities with cooperation from the Economic Development Authority. Finance Director Zach Dowd told the council that an extension could allow for a fixed base operator, a commercial entity that provides various services like air taxi operations, flight instruction, and the sale of aviation fuel.
“The airport commission provided direction that we should have utilities out at the airport,” said Doud. “What we’re going to do is reach out to the EDA, because there is potential for a fixed base operator to operate out there and having utilities would be beneficial for someone who wants to run a business out there … That project is really contingent on EDA participation.”
The preliminary budget allocated $450,000 for street maintenance, $50,000 more than last year. This is part of the city’s efforts to increase funding for street reconstruction and maintenance in the coming years, with a long-term goal of spending $32 million within the next 40 years.
Billing increases
Accessibility fees for water, sewer, and electric increase to fund new expenses, current bonds and future projects, but usage rates for these utilities are proposed to drop. For the average homeowner, under the assumption that they use 450 kWh, 6,000 gallons of water/sewer and a 96-gallon refuse container, these changes would result in a total billing increase of 2% or $5.57/month and $66.84/year. This is largely unchanged from the proposal presented to the council in November.
The billing increase raises essential water meter accessibility fees for people with a ⅝-inch meter from $15/month to $20/month, but for non-essential water meters the price drops from $15/month to $5/month. The changes to these accessibility fees, also known as fixed fees, are driven by current and future costs to the water fund.
These costs include the Doppy Lane water main and utility maintenance. The city’s total water expenditures jumped $800,000 since 2019 and is expected to double in 2021 to fund a water system master plan, expected to be commissioned in 2020, and the County Road 22 turnback bond, before declining to a total $302,729 in 2023.
Water bills have also undergone a major change with the addition of a tiered system to bill for water usage. Previously, the city billed residents $4 for every 1,000 gallons they used, but under the new system, how many gallons residents use impacts how much they pay. For essential water usage, (faucets, showers etc.) residents will pay $3.25 on every 1,000 gallons they use between 0-10,000. Every 1,000 gallons a resident uses over the 10,000 mark would be charged at a higher rate. Between 10,001-20,000 gallons, residents would pay $3.75 per 1,000 gallons and for anything above 20,001 residents would be charged at a rate of $4.25. The average resident in Le Sueur uses 6,000 gallons a year, so they will save money on essential water usage for this tiered system.
However, for non-essential water usage, (sprinklers, irrigation and lawncare) residents will pay more. Every 1,000 gallons between 0-20,000 would be charged $5 and rates rise to $6 between 20,001-40,000 and $7 for everything over 40,001 gallons.
These changes were made to align with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) guidelines for water conservation. City staff anticipated that complying with the DNR’s requests would increase Le Sueur’s chances of receiving a permit to install another water supply well.
Sanitary sewer accessibility fees for people with a ⅝-inch meter would also increase by $5 from $20/month to $25/month. However, sewer usage rates would drop from $13.50 in 2019 to $12.85 in 2020.
For electricity, residential and rural homes will see $0.50 increases to their monthly accessibility fees; $8.00 to $8.50 for residential homes and $10 to $10.50 for rural homes. Interdepartmental buildings will see their fees double from $10 to $20. Meanwhile, usage fees will see a slight dip across the board with the exception of fees for large industrial buildings in summer months.
The city has also added a franchise fee of $0.0042 per kWh and an underground fee of $0.005 per kWh respectively, which would cost the average home $4.25/year. The new underground fee will be used to convert overhead powerlines into underground powerlines as well as fix underground powerlines that were installed incorrectly.
Stormwater and refuse rates have undergone minor changes. Base rates for stormwater rose from $8 to $9.50 to keep up with bond payments and refuse rates rose 2% to cover the cost of Waste Management raising prices.
Residents will be able to see what they owe under the new rates on the city of Le Sueur website and through the city’s new utility billing software to be launched in February.
“You will have a feature on SmartHub to see your usage and what it’s going to cost you,” said Dowd.