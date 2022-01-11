Three comedians and former servicemen from across the country erupted the Le Center American Legion Post 108 with laughter in a night of comedy by veterans, for veterans.
Comedians Shannon Mugrage, Roderick McDaniel and Doctor Mike Repik have played at venues in major cities across the country, but the small town of Le Center could be a regular stop on their next tour. McDaniel said he wasn’t sure what to expect before coming to Le Center, but by the end of the show, he had more fun playing to the 50-person crowd at the Le Center Legion than audiences in Las Vegas.
“This is big city crowd energy we got tonight. That’s what I expect out of a Dallas or New Orleans,” said McDaniel. “Big cities will get this kind of reaction, but to come here and get this kind of reaction — that’s the VA difference, that’s vet energy.”
Mugrage and McDaniel both served in the Navy during the Gulf War before picking up comedy while based in Austin, Texas. The two regularly tour together and were joined by Doctor Mike Repik, a Pennsylvania born Gulf War Marine-turned medical doctor-turned comedian for the Saturday show.
There’s a shared camaraderie born from manning an aircraft carrier off the coast of a through manning a warship off the coast of foreign country and sitting elbow to elbow with fellow soldiers in the back of a military truck crossing the desert. So when it was time to perform, the comedians knew they could play with some of their raunchier material.
“I knew coming in here I could say what I wanted to and I'm not going to offend anybody,” said Mugrage. “It’s not like I go out of my way to offend people, but I’ve had people get upset. As a veteran, I knew I was coming in here with like-minded veterans. It’s a lot different and if I could do these shows all the time, I would do it every night.”
Mugrage kicked off the laughs telling humorous stories about married life, fatherhood, his military service and an embarrassing visit to the doctor’s office.
Then, McDaniel took over the microphone to deliver bawdy jokes about the pains of intimacy in your 50s, being a Black man in a multiethnic Black, white and Hispanic family and substance-fueled adventures in Las Vegas.
Repik finished the night with a cleaner set filled with embarrassing tales from his time as doctor and corny puns. He shocked the crowd by memorizing the name of every single audience and staff member in the room (including this reporter’s). One attendee was so impressed he brought a beer to Doctor Mike during the set.
“Memorizing names, I love that because it’s personal. I’ll usually do it once and then I’ll do it again to prove I wasn’t hustling,” said Repik. “The dream is to come back in six months and remember all your names, that would be super huge.”
Comedy nights like this don’t happen often for the Le Center Legion, but the bar garnered the attention of talent manager Ron Herron, who offered to schedule a veterans comedy night at the locale.
“Most of the people coming to the show tonight are veterans, they’re VFW they’re Legion, they work with the community, they work with veterans,” said Legion Manager Regina Pumper. “To have veteran comedians telling jokes, they’re going to relate more to that than some guy coming off the street or a computer engineer that does it on the weekends. I think they’ll resonate a little bit better with that.”
Those who missed the Saturday show could have a chance to see these comedians in Le Center again. The comedians said they hoped to be back at the Legion by June and experience more of what the town has to offer on their next visit.
“I’m really excited to come back here,” said McDaniel. “I’m going to Traxler’s [Hunting Preserve]. Everybody here has told me about Traxler’s. I’m coming out a day early just to get there.”