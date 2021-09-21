Livestock Showcase

After months of hard work and practicing with their animals, the 4-H’ers were very excited for the county fair to showcase their accomplishments. 4-H youth stay very busy maintaining their animals even through the fair and especially in preparation for the shows.

Everyone did a fantastic job and their hard work, dedication, and excitement was evident. Listed below are champion results.

Beef

Champion Market Beef Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin & Brenda

Champion Breeding Heifer Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda

Champion Cow Calf Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim

Champion Dairy Steer John Woratschka, son of Mike & Jennifer

Champion Prospect Calf Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin & Brenda

Champion Beef Senior Showman Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin & Brenda

Champion Beef Intermediate Showman Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel

Champion Beginner Beef Showman Ava Muellerleile, daughter of Mark & Alicia

Dairy

Champion Dairy Female Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa

Champion Holstein Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa

Champion Jersey Marcus Kajer, son of Paul & Tammy

Champion Milking Shorthorn Emma Germscheid, daughter of Dan & Holly

Champion Red & White Aubrey Filter, daughter of Andy & Jessie

Champion Dairy Crossbred Anthony Rynda, son of Richard & Ann

Champion Ayrshire Marcus Kajer, son of Paul & Tammy

Champion Dairy Junior Herd Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa

Champion Daughter/Dam Claire Hoefs, daughter of Jason & Emily

Champion Dairy Senior Showman Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa

Champion Dairy Intermediate Showman Claire Hoefs, daughter of Jason & Emily

Champion Dairy Beginner Showman Kiandra Straub, daughter of Chad & Stacy

Jr. Dairy Champion Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa

Goat

Champion Dairy Goat-Junior Doe Kaitlyn Brooks, daughter of

Champion Dairy Goat-Senior Doe Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly

Champion Meat Market Goat Gabe Androli, son of Doug & Lisa

Champion Meet Breeding Doe Bryce Blaschko, son of Chris & Jo

Champion Dairy Goat Intermediate Showman Erica Greenwald, daughter of Dan & Christine

Champion Dairy Goat Senior Showman Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly

Champion Meat Goat Beginner Showman Ava Muellerleile, daughter of Mark & Alicia

Champion Meat Goat Intermediate Showman Harley Eldeen, son of Jeremy & Angie

Champion Meat Goat Senior Showman Kendra Blaschko, daughter of Chris & Jo

Poultry

Champion Poultry Breeding Pen Ellen Hartman, daughter of Dale & Susan

Champion Poultry Market Pen Isabel Greenwald, daughter of Dan & Christine

Champion Egg Production Dominic Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa

Champion Poultry Senior Showman Dominic Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa

Champion Poultry Intermediate Showman Nicolas Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa

Champion Poultry Beginner Showman Cecilia Winstead, daughter of Vince & Theresa

Rabbit

Champion Breeding Rabbit Mark Boisjolie, son of Chad

Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit Ty Boisjolie, son of Chad

Champion Market Rabbit Pen Mark Boisjolie, son of Chad

Champion Rabbit Senior Showman Mark Boisjolie, son of Chad

Champion Rabbit Intermediate Showman Harley Eldeen, son of Jeremy & Angie

Champion Rabbit Beginner Showman Emery Long, daughter of Grant & Kayla

Sheep

Champion Senior Lamb Lead Abigail Braatz, daughter of Dean & Jean

Champion Intermediate Lamb Lead Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy

Champion Beginner Lamb Lead Elizabeth Holicky, daughter of Matt & Megan

Champion Ewe Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy

Champion Market Lamb Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel

Champion Sheep Senior Showman Theodore Schatz, son of Lonnie & Sue

Champion Sheep Intermediate Showman Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel

Champion Sheep Beginner Showman Jonathan Braatz, son of Dean & Jean

Swine

Champion Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda

Champion Barrow Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Champion Market Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda

Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda

Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda

Champion Purebred Barrow Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda

Champion Crossbred Barrow Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Champion Swine Senior Showman Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Champion Swine Intermediate Showman Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy & Anne

Champion Swine Beginner Showman Natalie Flowers, daughter of Dan & Patty

Buckle

Senior Pleasure Buckle Shelby Reeser, daughter of Mike & Denise

Intermediate Pleasure Buckle Jocelyn Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa

Beginner Pleasure Buckle Olivia Koplen, daughter of Brian & Jill

Pony Pleasure Buckle Brooke Reeser, daughter of Mike & Denise

Senior Games Buckle Olivia Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa

Intermediate Games Buckle Kendall Couey, daughter of Gary & Sarah

Beginner Games Buckle Lillian Tiede, daughter of Allan & Kena

Pony Games Buckle Emmi Frank, daughter of Derek & Vicki

Pet

Champion Pet Caron Sheely, son of Scott & Carrie

General Showcase

Dedication and hours of hard work could be seen in the talents that were displayed in the “Farmfresh 4-H Fun” themed 4-H Family Center this year at the 2021 Le Sueur County Fair.

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion General Project results from the County Fair are listed below.

Aerospace

Grand Champion Aerospace Nicolas Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa

Reserve Champion Aerospace Zachary Holicky, son of Matt & Megan

Agronomy

Grand Champion Agronomy Justin Birr, son of Gene & Donna

Reserve Champion Agronomy Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel

Animals

Grand Champion Cat Craig Brezina, son of Tony & Connie

Grand Champion Dog Display Jocelyn Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa

Reserve Champion Dog Display Trista Gessler, daughter of Terry & Heidi

Grand Champion Exploring Animals Eydie Fleek, daughter of Ann

Reserve Champion Exploring Animals Blake Campbell, son of Philip & Shannon

Grand Champion Veterinary Science Ellen Hartman, daughter of Dale & Susan

Reserve Champion Veterinary Science Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy

Grand Champion Wildlife Biology Kyle Brezina, , son of Tony & Connie

Child and Family Care

Grand Champion Child & Family Development Taylor Wolf, daughter of David & Katie

Reserve Champion Child & Family Development Morgan Blair, daughter of Brandon & Nicole

Clothing and Textiles

Grand Champion Club Banner Willing Workers

Grand Champion Clothes U Buy Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Reserve Champion Clothes U Buy Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy & Anne

Reserve Champion Clothes U Buy Sydney Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim

Grand Champion Clothes U Make Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie

Reserve Champion Clothes U Make Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy & Anne

Grand Champion Fashion Review Elizabeth Holicky, daughter of Matt & Megan

Reserve Champion Fashion Review Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie

Computers

Grand Champion Computer Nicholas Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa

Grand Champion Consumer Education Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel

Crafts and Fine Arts

Grand Champion Crafts Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy

Reserve Champion Crafts Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy

Grand Champion Fine Arts Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie

Reserve Champion Fine Arts Sebastian Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa

Grand Champion Needle Arts Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie

Reserve Champion Needle Arts Elizabeth Trcka, daughter of Todd & Sarah

Grand Champion Performing Arts Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie

Reserve Champion Photography Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim

Grand Champion Quilting Peyton Gaul, daughter of Dave & Kate

Food and Nutrition

Grand Champion Food & Nutrition Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly

Reserve Champion Food & Nutrition Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy

Grand Champion Food Preservation Luke Greenwald, son of Dan & Christine

Reserve Champion Food Preservation Hannah King, daughter of Nick & Chris

Grand Champion Food Revue Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy

Reserve Champion Food Revue Wyatt Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Grand Champion Fruit, Vegetable & Herb Gardening Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim

Reserve Champion Fruit, Vegetable & Herb Gardening Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy

Grand Champion Health Elea Frank, daughter of Derek & Vicki

Reserve Champion Health Mariah King, daughter of Nick & Chris

Home

Grand Champion Home Environment Wyatt Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Reserve Champion Home Environment Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Horticulture

Grand Champion Horticulture Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim

Reserve Champion Horticulture Brooke Reeser, daughter of Mike & Denise

Horse

Grand Champion Horse Related Jocelyn Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa

Reserve Champion Horse Related Ally Somers, daughter of PJ & Nicki

Grand Champion Horseless Horse Emilynn Liebhard, daughter of Aaron & Michelle

Miscellaneous

Grand Champion Self Determined Wyatt Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Reserve Champion Self Determined Tyegan Wilmes, son of Gary & Heather

Grand Champion Video Dominic Winstead, son of Vince and Theresa

Safety

Grand Champion Safety Lucy Fleek, daughter of Ann

Reserve Champion Safety Mariah King, daughter of Nick & Chris

Shop

Grand Champion Shop Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly

Reserve Champion Shop Anna Sullivan, daughter of Jim & Marsha

Grand Champion Small Engines Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne

Grand Champion Tractor McAlister Wilmes, son of Gary & Heather

Sports

Grand Champion Fishing Sports Harley Eldeen, son of Jeremy & Angie

Reserve Champion Fishing Sports Trista Gessler, daughter of Terry & Heidi

Tags

