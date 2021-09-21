Livestock Showcase
After months of hard work and practicing with their animals, the 4-H’ers were very excited for the county fair to showcase their accomplishments. 4-H youth stay very busy maintaining their animals even through the fair and especially in preparation for the shows.
Everyone did a fantastic job and their hard work, dedication, and excitement was evident. Listed below are champion results.
Beef
Champion Market Beef Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin & Brenda
Champion Breeding Heifer Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda
Champion Cow Calf Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim
Champion Dairy Steer John Woratschka, son of Mike & Jennifer
Champion Prospect Calf Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin & Brenda
Champion Beef Senior Showman Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin & Brenda
Champion Beef Intermediate Showman Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel
Champion Beginner Beef Showman Ava Muellerleile, daughter of Mark & Alicia
Dairy
Champion Dairy Female Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa
Champion Holstein Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa
Champion Jersey Marcus Kajer, son of Paul & Tammy
Champion Milking Shorthorn Emma Germscheid, daughter of Dan & Holly
Champion Red & White Aubrey Filter, daughter of Andy & Jessie
Champion Dairy Crossbred Anthony Rynda, son of Richard & Ann
Champion Ayrshire Marcus Kajer, son of Paul & Tammy
Champion Dairy Junior Herd Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa
Champion Daughter/Dam Claire Hoefs, daughter of Jason & Emily
Champion Dairy Senior Showman Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa
Champion Dairy Intermediate Showman Claire Hoefs, daughter of Jason & Emily
Champion Dairy Beginner Showman Kiandra Straub, daughter of Chad & Stacy
Jr. Dairy Champion Alexis Hoefs, daughter of Jim & Lisa
Goat
Champion Dairy Goat-Junior Doe Kaitlyn Brooks, daughter of
Champion Dairy Goat-Senior Doe Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly
Champion Meat Market Goat Gabe Androli, son of Doug & Lisa
Champion Meet Breeding Doe Bryce Blaschko, son of Chris & Jo
Champion Dairy Goat Intermediate Showman Erica Greenwald, daughter of Dan & Christine
Champion Dairy Goat Senior Showman Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly
Champion Meat Goat Beginner Showman Ava Muellerleile, daughter of Mark & Alicia
Champion Meat Goat Intermediate Showman Harley Eldeen, son of Jeremy & Angie
Champion Meat Goat Senior Showman Kendra Blaschko, daughter of Chris & Jo
Poultry
Champion Poultry Breeding Pen Ellen Hartman, daughter of Dale & Susan
Champion Poultry Market Pen Isabel Greenwald, daughter of Dan & Christine
Champion Egg Production Dominic Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa
Champion Poultry Senior Showman Dominic Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa
Champion Poultry Intermediate Showman Nicolas Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa
Champion Poultry Beginner Showman Cecilia Winstead, daughter of Vince & Theresa
Rabbit
Champion Breeding Rabbit Mark Boisjolie, son of Chad
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit Ty Boisjolie, son of Chad
Champion Market Rabbit Pen Mark Boisjolie, son of Chad
Champion Rabbit Senior Showman Mark Boisjolie, son of Chad
Champion Rabbit Intermediate Showman Harley Eldeen, son of Jeremy & Angie
Champion Rabbit Beginner Showman Emery Long, daughter of Grant & Kayla
Sheep
Champion Senior Lamb Lead Abigail Braatz, daughter of Dean & Jean
Champion Intermediate Lamb Lead Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy
Champion Beginner Lamb Lead Elizabeth Holicky, daughter of Matt & Megan
Champion Ewe Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy
Champion Market Lamb Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel
Champion Sheep Senior Showman Theodore Schatz, son of Lonnie & Sue
Champion Sheep Intermediate Showman Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel
Champion Sheep Beginner Showman Jonathan Braatz, son of Dean & Jean
Swine
Champion Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda
Champion Barrow Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Champion Market Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda
Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda
Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda
Champion Purebred Barrow Desirae Domonoske, daughter of Chad & Brenda
Champion Crossbred Barrow Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Champion Swine Senior Showman Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Champion Swine Intermediate Showman Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy & Anne
Champion Swine Beginner Showman Natalie Flowers, daughter of Dan & Patty
Buckle
Senior Pleasure Buckle Shelby Reeser, daughter of Mike & Denise
Intermediate Pleasure Buckle Jocelyn Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa
Beginner Pleasure Buckle Olivia Koplen, daughter of Brian & Jill
Pony Pleasure Buckle Brooke Reeser, daughter of Mike & Denise
Senior Games Buckle Olivia Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa
Intermediate Games Buckle Kendall Couey, daughter of Gary & Sarah
Beginner Games Buckle Lillian Tiede, daughter of Allan & Kena
Pony Games Buckle Emmi Frank, daughter of Derek & Vicki
Pet
Champion Pet Caron Sheely, son of Scott & Carrie
General Showcase
Dedication and hours of hard work could be seen in the talents that were displayed in the “Farmfresh 4-H Fun” themed 4-H Family Center this year at the 2021 Le Sueur County Fair.
Grand Champion and Reserve Champion General Project results from the County Fair are listed below.
Aerospace
Grand Champion Aerospace Nicolas Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa
Reserve Champion Aerospace Zachary Holicky, son of Matt & Megan
Agronomy
Grand Champion Agronomy Justin Birr, son of Gene & Donna
Reserve Champion Agronomy Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel
Animals
Grand Champion Cat Craig Brezina, son of Tony & Connie
Grand Champion Dog Display Jocelyn Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa
Reserve Champion Dog Display Trista Gessler, daughter of Terry & Heidi
Grand Champion Exploring Animals Eydie Fleek, daughter of Ann
Reserve Champion Exploring Animals Blake Campbell, son of Philip & Shannon
Grand Champion Veterinary Science Ellen Hartman, daughter of Dale & Susan
Reserve Champion Veterinary Science Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy
Grand Champion Wildlife Biology Kyle Brezina, , son of Tony & Connie
Child and Family Care
Grand Champion Child & Family Development Taylor Wolf, daughter of David & Katie
Reserve Champion Child & Family Development Morgan Blair, daughter of Brandon & Nicole
Clothing and Textiles
Grand Champion Club Banner Willing Workers
Grand Champion Clothes U Buy Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Reserve Champion Clothes U Buy Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy & Anne
Reserve Champion Clothes U Buy Sydney Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim
Grand Champion Clothes U Make Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie
Reserve Champion Clothes U Make Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy & Anne
Grand Champion Fashion Review Elizabeth Holicky, daughter of Matt & Megan
Reserve Champion Fashion Review Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie
Computers
Grand Champion Computer Nicholas Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa
Grand Champion Consumer Education Marshall Heldberg, son of Frank & Rachel
Crafts and Fine Arts
Grand Champion Crafts Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy
Reserve Champion Crafts Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy
Grand Champion Fine Arts Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie
Reserve Champion Fine Arts Sebastian Winstead, son of Vince & Theresa
Grand Champion Needle Arts Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie
Reserve Champion Needle Arts Elizabeth Trcka, daughter of Todd & Sarah
Grand Champion Performing Arts Amerette Nevalainen, daughter of Allen & Jamie
Reserve Champion Photography Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim
Grand Champion Quilting Peyton Gaul, daughter of Dave & Kate
Food and Nutrition
Grand Champion Food & Nutrition Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly
Reserve Champion Food & Nutrition Alice Breaker, daughter of Steve & Betsy
Grand Champion Food Preservation Luke Greenwald, son of Dan & Christine
Reserve Champion Food Preservation Hannah King, daughter of Nick & Chris
Grand Champion Food Revue Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy
Reserve Champion Food Revue Wyatt Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Grand Champion Fruit, Vegetable & Herb Gardening Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim
Reserve Champion Fruit, Vegetable & Herb Gardening Mackenzie Wolff, daughter of Greg & Dorothy
Grand Champion Health Elea Frank, daughter of Derek & Vicki
Reserve Champion Health Mariah King, daughter of Nick & Chris
Home
Grand Champion Home Environment Wyatt Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Reserve Champion Home Environment Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Horticulture
Grand Champion Horticulture Addison Mitchell, daughter of Dave & Kim
Reserve Champion Horticulture Brooke Reeser, daughter of Mike & Denise
Horse
Grand Champion Horse Related Jocelyn Balfanz, daughter of Aaron & Mellisa
Reserve Champion Horse Related Ally Somers, daughter of PJ & Nicki
Grand Champion Horseless Horse Emilynn Liebhard, daughter of Aaron & Michelle
Miscellaneous
Grand Champion Self Determined Wyatt Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Reserve Champion Self Determined Tyegan Wilmes, son of Gary & Heather
Grand Champion Video Dominic Winstead, son of Vince and Theresa
Safety
Grand Champion Safety Lucy Fleek, daughter of Ann
Reserve Champion Safety Mariah King, daughter of Nick & Chris
Shop
Grand Champion Shop Matthew Springer, son of John & Holly
Reserve Champion Shop Anna Sullivan, daughter of Jim & Marsha
Grand Champion Small Engines Clayton Jans, son of Andy & Anne
Grand Champion Tractor McAlister Wilmes, son of Gary & Heather
Sports
Grand Champion Fishing Sports Harley Eldeen, son of Jeremy & Angie
Reserve Champion Fishing Sports Trista Gessler, daughter of Terry & Heidi