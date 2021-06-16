Whether they’re a professional developer or a house-flipping hobbyist, anyone interested in developing housing within the city of Le Sueur now has access to easy-to-use resource to find funding.
At the June 14 Le Sueur City Council meeting, the local governing body unanimously approved a new housing plan that sets housing development goals for the city and compiles a comprehensive list of outside funding resources for developers interested in financing the costs of building properties in Le Sueur.
The plan was assembled by Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio with the goal of giving the city a clearer picture of how to combat the local housing shortage. In 2019, the city had a rental vacancy rate of just 2%, which means that new housing in Le Sueur is hard to find. Since then, the city has expanded housing options with the development of new units in Le Sueur Meadows and Tiller and Main, but increasing the housing supply remains a high priority.
The new recruitment plan aims to simplify the city’s development goals and increase the ease of getting projects off the ground. DiMaggio poured through numerous local housing studies and data, including a 2018 rental housing assessment, 2015 housing task force and 2014 housing study to outline the various recommendations made to Le Sueur over the years.
“Through the years it’s been proven that we need every kind of housing that there is,” said DiMaggio. “So with this, whether you’re a person here in town who wants to get into the housing game or someone who has been doing this for years, you should be able to take a look at this plan and say ‘OK, I want to buy this rental or I want to own a single family home, who can help me make changes to this and finance it?’”
For developers that wish to create rental housing, build a single family home or rehabilitate a building in Le Sueur, the housing plan directs developers to nine different resources for financing, such as programs through the Minnesota Valley Action Council, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency and the USDA. A full list of resources will be featured on the city website.
The plan also outlines financial incentives offered directly by the city of Le Sueur. This includes a 100% reduction in water access and sewer access fees for new single-family homeowners as well as property tax abatements and tax increment financing.
“Based on building costs right now, [financing] is really going to be an issue,” said DiMaggio. “People are going to be struggling to find ways to finance their projects and so we thought having those resources listed was the best way to make those connections.”
The plan also outlines strategic objectives within the 2040 Comprehensive Plan to expand various types of housing by 2040. For rental housing, the plan recommends Le Sueur develop between 48-52 market rate rental units, 10-12 affordable housing units, 28-32 tax credit units, 12-14 subsidized housing units, 14 assisted living units and 16-18 senior housing units. The plan also calls for Le Sueur to develop a crime-free multi-family housing unit and a downtown commercial/housing project like Tiller + Main.
To expand single family housing, the plan recommends the development of three to four owner occupied twin homes or townhomes annually for five years. It also advises the city to ensure enough lots are available to meet demands for new homes and to consider purchasing lots like Cedar Ridge Trail Development. Nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and homeowner assistance programs
In addition, the plan advises the city to acquire and demolish dilapidated structures within town. Eleven homes in the city have been identified as beyond repair, and five homes were either demolished or rehabilitated in 2020.
DiMaggio’s efforts received a round of applause from the Le Sueur City Council.
“This is a long-term project that took a lot of work,” said Councilor Newell Krogmann. “We need to thank her again because this is needed and hard to do.”