As County Administrator Darrell Pettis takes his leave on Friday, one of the highest managerial roles in the county is waiting to be filled.
Pettis recently resigned from his position to pursue a position elsewhere as an engineer. The move is a return to Pettis’ occupational roots, having joined Le Sueur County more than 20 years ago as a county engineer. As he reaches an age where he can qualify for PERA, Pettis said he needed to make a choice to pursue his career goals.
“If I wait much longer to do something else besides being a county administrator that would be very difficult,” said Pettis. “There’s an opportunity out there to go back into engineering and to work in a field that I enjoy, that I find very challenging. If I didn’t take that opportunity to do it now, I don’t think I would be able to do it in two or three years when my daughters are done with school.”
“I really enjoyed working with the residents of Le Sueur County,” Pettis added. “There were some really good people. I enjoyed working with my employees. They were awesome; they were wonderful to work with; they did a lot for me, especially when times were tough. Pandemics or disasters, they always pulled through and it makes me proud to work with them.”
Pettis joined Le Sueur County at a tumultuous time. The county saw high turnover rates in a number of high level positions and multiple interim county engineers in the span of six years. Pettis was hired was the county’s fourth attempt at finding a long-term county engineer and he would later be promoted to become Le Sueur's first county administrator.
"We were in kind of a transition time because of several factors, the civil engineers interested in county work always stayed about one [year] short. Somebody would move from one county to another and around that circle they'd go," said Joe Doherty, a former Le Sueur County Commissioner who sat on the hiring team that selected Pettis. "As we got to know [Pettis] and his work ethic, we got to see that he was ready for a bigger challenge. We were quite happy to have him. It's not easy to find good talent willing to work with different boards and county directors."
"He's very easy top work with," Doherty added. "A great guy with a lot of great ideas and leadership."
As county administrator, Pettis was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the county and oversaw management of all departments. He also served as an essential advisor to the Board of Commissioners and helped manage Human Resources.
With his background as an engineer, Pettis was able to take on duties that a future county administrator might not be capable of. Pettis had a deep knowledge of county ditches, evaluated engineer’s reports and could answer engineering related questions at public hearings. He also put in time at the Human Resources Department, allowing what would be a two-person job to be run by a single department head.
Susan Rynda, head of Le Sueur County's Department of Human Services, has been with the county for more than 30 years and said Pettis was the best boss that she ever had. She knew Pettis as a friend when he was county engineer and when he was promoted to county administrator, Rynda came to respect him as a leader as well.
"Darrell was always a person to help you out in any way," said Rynda. "When I started out, we were half a million in the red and the Highway Department had a lot of funds, and Darrell and I discussed that, and Darrell's department was the one that floated us through until we could survive and turn the ship around."
Pettis felt that one of the areas he was able to make a change in the county was overseeing the completion of multitude of infrastructure projects, the most significant being the new Le Sueur County Justice Center, which houses a new sheriff’s office, county jail and county courtrooms.
“We were able to accomplish a large number of projects that never would have even been dreamt of 20 years ago,” said Pettis. “We needed a new jail and Sheriff’s Department 20 years ago, but it just took that long to get it done.”
To fill the role of the county administrator after Pettis’ departure, Le Sueur County has hired David Drown Associates to assist with the recruitment of a new candidate. In a proposal presented to the Board of Commissioners on Jan. 5, the company outlined an interview process that would include video interviews of the candidates, a personality index to gauge their strengths and a final interview with terms set by the Board of Commissioners and leadership team. In a best case scenario, the county could hire a new long-term replacement as soon as late May or early June.
The county will be without an administrator on Jan. 22, and it’s still unknown if someone would fill that position in the four-to-five-month interim. The Board of Commissioners has discussed taking on an interim administrator, which could mean bringing in a candidate from the South Central Service Cooperative, a neighboring county, or the Association of Minnesota Counties.