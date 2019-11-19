Students have spent many nights preparing to take their adaptation of a 1964 Disney film and 2004 Tony-award winning musical to the LS-H stage.
“We chose Mary Poppins because it is a well known, family friendly musical that audience members of all ages can enjoy,” said Director Jackie Fahey. “Mary Poppins is a timeless show, whether someone is experiencing the story for the first time or they grew up with it, I think each character is relatable for all the different stages in life.”
She continued, “Musicals put on by our theater department are a special treat since at the high school level we only perform them every other year. The audience can expect to see a talented cast. We have been working really hard for the last two months to put on a show we are all proud of.”
Among the student actors this year is Gretchen Dwyer, playing the titular Mary Poppins.
“When I saw the cast list, I screamed with excitement,” said Dwyer. “Bringing this character to life has been really fun for me, and I think my personality fits the script quite well.”
This isn’t Dwyer’s first time on the LS-H stage. Before taking the role of Mary Poppins, she starred in “High School Musical Junior” in seventh grade and then performed “The Addams Family” and “12 Angry Men.” She isn’t alone either. This production features many returning talents that Director Fahey praised for growth over the years.
“This group of kids is awesome,” said Fahey. “Most of them I have been directing since they were in middle school and it is so fun to watch the growth that takes place year to year. We always say we are a family. We care for one another and believe in each other. We all love musicals and put in a lot of time to put on a performance our audiences can enjoy.”
As the date of the show gets closer, rehearsals have gotten longer and the student actors are working on fine-tuning their characters, but those practices are paying off.
“We have had a lot of long practices the last couple of days, but in the end it all pays off to have the show run smoothly, which allows the kids to get on stage and have fun performing,” said Fahey.
“[Rehearsals have] been great,” said Dwyer. “We’ve made tons of progress within these last few weeks and the show is really coming together. I am very excited for people to see the amazing set pieces we have.”
Here’s hoping that the show is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.