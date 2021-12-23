Businesses and organizations in the area are ensuring that children in need will have toys to unwrap this Christmas season.
Mankato Area Toys for Tots distributed thousands of new and unwrapped toys to parents of Nicollet, Le Sueur, Waseca and Blue Earth counties on Saturday in their mission of gift-giving to needy children across the region.
Last year, the Mankato Marine Corps Reserve Program distributed over 10,000 toys and 14,000 books and stocking stuffers to 3,000 local children in need.
A long list of businesses and organizations in St. Peter and Le Sueur County volunteered to host toy drop sites this year, where donors could walk in and leave a toy for those in need. In St. Peter, Alumacraft Boat Co., CCF Bank, Lager Chrysler World, State Farm Insurance and Thrivent Financial all hosted drop sites for Toys for Tots.
Thrivent Financial put all the donated toys they received in a window display. But community donations grew so large that the number of toys outnumbered what the business could fit in the storefront window.
“We were able to fill the window and actually a little bit more. We got more toys that we weren’t able to fit in the window,” said Thrivent Practice Support Associate Alicia Brunson. “So we had a lot of people throughout town, whether they were members or not, that were able to contribute and donate.”
Mankato Area Toys for Tots stopped by on Wednesday to pick up the toys and took inventory of 65 toys, 70 stocking stuffers and nine books donated at the Thrivent site.
Brunson estimated that Thrivent had been supporting Toys for Tots for about 10 years. She observed that there appeared to be less Toys for Tots sites locally, so it was especially important for the business to contribute.
“We heard from a couple of people that dropped off that, it sounds like there are less and less people that seem to be participating in it,” said Brunson. “It just seems like there’s not a lot of people who are doing the Toys for Tots.”
The Le Sueur County Government Center, Le Sueur Library and Le Center American Legion Post 108 all volunteered to become drop sites along with local businesses Waletich Corp in Kasota and Roadrunner Repair in Le Center.
Roadrunner Repair co-owner Kathy Huber estimated the business personally donated $130 worth of gifts to Toys for Tots.
“I hate to see any child go without something for Christmas,” said Huber. “It helps, and it’s worth every penny.”
Toys for Tots also received over 1,000 toys and $3,500 in cash donations from the Team Everly toy drive in Cleveland. The drive was held on Dec. 1 in the memory of Cleveland kindergartner Everly Hewitt. Hewitt’s parents Katie and Ray Hewitt plan to hold the drive annually to honor Hewitt and help children across the area.