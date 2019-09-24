In the face of an increasing public demand for programs and activities, the Ney Nature Center asked the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners Sept. 17 to provide additional funds to pay for more staff hours. The center hopes that the funding could help the center expand and welcome more people.
“We really look forward to this funding to make sure that we can meet capacity or grow our capacity, because we’ve hit our capacity of programs and general public programs and school programs that we have coming,” said Ney Nature Center Executive Director Becky Pollack.
The Ney Nature Center, located east of Henderson, is a popular attraction for all sorts of activities, including hiking, bird-watching, geocaching, cross-country skiing, orienteering and mountain biking. The park is also known for its public and school programs such as the Summer Day Camp, Fall Fling, animal meet-and-greets and archery.
The park has proven to be a popular past-time with people like Kristan Maccarona, who last Sunday spent her time carving a wood duck at the center’s wood carving club, taught by Ollie Heitkamp.
“I like coming out to the Nature Center since I live in the city, so it’s nice getaway once a month and spend some time in nature and learn to carve,” said Maccarona, who has attended Heitkamp’s class for the past four years. “It’s an interesting skill to have and I do like the finished product.”
The parks’s public programs have become a source of increasing park membership. Executive Director Pollack reported that in the last fiscal year, the park saw 1,611 participants in group programs, 837 participants in public programs, 512 in special event programs, 188 in guest programs and 58 in summer day camps. The Ney Nature Center has also started off-site programs at other parks and local libraries. These events brought in 456 participants.
With its growing membership, Ney Nature Center has found it difficult to entertain all the guests.
“We’re hoping that this [funding] helps us be able to accommodate the 1,000 participants we’ve had to turn down over the last fiscal year just because we did not have the staffing to do those programs,” said Pollack.
The park’s request for additional funding was supported by Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje.
“I personally have been in support of it just because of the large expanding public programs and increasing participation numbers,” said Luethje. “It would go to increasing staff and operating expenses and it would also allow for me to focus Parks Department time on other county parks as well.”
Currently, Le Sueur County funds 61% of the Ney Nature Center’s budget, contributing $105,900. Executive Director Pollack requested that the county increase its contributions to $125,000, an increase of $19,100.
The County Board of Commissioners indicated that they were interested in increasing funding for the Ney Nature Center, but they couldn’t make any promises.
“I’m perfectly fine with this, I just don’t really see right now at the present time how our budget — if we can definitely commit,” said Commissioner Lance Wetzel. “We have some work to do budgetarily, and in order to that, I don’t personally feel we can commit right now. We should know more by the end of September.”
Commissioner Steve Rohlfing agreed with Wetzel’s assessment.
“I’m not saying no, but we have to go through our checks and balances on our budget.”
After the commissioners asked their questions, Commissioner John King stated the board would look into the funding request as they deliberate the budget.
“What we’re saying is ‘Thank you very much for this information.’ We’re not in any position today to make promises, but as we work through our budgeting process, certainly we’ll keep your presentation and request at the top of our list.”