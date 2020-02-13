Due to extreme cold, Superintendent Marlene Johnson announced that Park Elementary School will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14. The school will be using diesel auxiliary heat to warm Park Elementary Thursday night because of the breakdown of a boiler last month. In the midst of dropping temperatures, Park Elementary will have an e-learning day on Friday.
Based on the weather forecast, the district expects to return to electric heat Sunday afternoon and resume school on Monday, February 17.
Johnson announced that the part to fix the boiler will arrive on Monday and the repair is expected to be completed by Tuesday afternoon. Until it is complete, the school will use electric heat in the classrooms and hallways.