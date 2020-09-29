Le Sueur County granted more than half a million dollars in CARES Act monies this week in massive broadband expansion which aims to cover areas of the county stretching from St. Peter to Kasota.
On Sept. 22, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners approved the expense of $538,000 in CARES dollars to lay down fiber networks between Kasota and Ottawa, Lake Volney and Cordova and Le Center and Waterville with MetroNet.
The county and MetroNet are also pursuing a Border to Border grant which, if approved, would expand the proposed fiber network to a further 192 households in Cordova and Sharon Townships as well as Montgomery and Kilkenny.
On top of these projects, Le Sueur County has agreed to lease a tower at the old Le Sueur County jail to Access Communications to bring high speed internet around the Le Center area.
MetroNet fiber network
Le Sueur County’s projects with MetroNet are part of a two-part process which would combine funds from the CARES Act, the internet service providers and a state grant to bring fiber to as many as 500 homes over a 2-year period.
The proposed fiber optic network begins in four locations with a series of four grants to MetroNet funded by the county CARES Act money totalling $538,000. MetroNet is contributing $180,000 of their own money toward the network. Construction is set to begin as soon as possible and the fiber is expected to be laid down by the end of the year.
The first grant of $150,000 is going toward a fiber line between the cities of Kasota and Ottawa, which would run up Shanaska Creek Road before going up County Road 21, onto Hwy. 99, up 315th Ave, onto 419th and 410th Street and then Ottawa Road into the city.
The second grant of $150,000 will run fiber from Lake Volney east on 400th Street in Kilkenny Township and fiber surrounding Gorman Lake. The third project, also funded by a $150,000 grant, would include fiber on 211th Ave. and 201st Ave. in Le Center, Hwy. 13 running south of of Waterville and Herbert and 510th Street in Waterville.
A final grant of $85,000 is being used on the intersection of 281st Ave. and Le Sueur Creek Road west of Le Center.
With the fiber laid with the CARES Act, the county and MetroNet hope to expand the reach of the network with a Border to Border grant from the State of Minnesota. The county was successful in receiving a Border to Border grant in January with Bevcomm to build a fiber-optic network in Lexington and Montgomery Townships, which is currently under construction.
“The CARES Act funding basically lays fiber down and then the Border to Border application will fill out the fiber being laid down by the CARES Act,” said Barbara Droher-Kline, who is coordinating broadband projects with the county. “It’s a very unique application and between the two applications I think it will be very fundable because of that.”
If approved, the Border to Border grant would help MetroNet install fiber on Ottawa Road and 380th Street outside Ottawa, 400th Street between Lake Volney and Le Center, Le Sueur Creek Road, S. Maple Avenue and Cordova Ave. south of Le Center, the Montgomery water tower and Hwy. 99 north of Lake Volney. The expansion would service more than 100 unserved or underserved homes.
If the grant is funded, $224,000 of the total project cost of approximately $900,000 would be split between Le Sueur County and the benefitting townships and half of the total project cost would be funded by the state. Construction would begin in 2021 if approved.
The Le Sueur County Commissioners unanimously approved the grant application.
“I want to thank [Commissioner] John King because he pushed this board to move forward on Border to Border and I want to thank him for doing that,” said Commissioner Steve Rohlfing.
Le Center tower
The Board of Commissioners had a second broadband item on their docket: leasing the wireless tower at the old Le Sueur County jail to provide high speed internet to up to 652 homes in and outside Le Center.
Le Sueur County would continue to own the wireless tower but will allow Access Networks to use the tower to provide 100 mb internet speeds to the area for $1 a year over 30 years. Access Networks will bill the county $132,000 for construction on the tower. County Administrator Darrell Pettis explained that the county decided to lease the tower next to nothing because that cost would just be factored into the construction bill.
“Whatever we put on it, they’re going to charge to us for the project and we’re going to pay it back ourselves,” said Pettis
Customers would be required to pay $299 for a one time installation, but could get $100 off if they are one of the first 100 people to request an installation. The service costs $99.99 monthly over a 3 year contract.
Some of the areas that will be served by the Le Center tower would eventually be served by fiber installed in the Border to Border. However, Pettis said that there are areas included the tower’s radius that would otherwise go unserved. Wireless service from the tower will be available sooner; it is planned to be operational this fall.
Droher-Kline and Access Networks are in the process of finding more towers to provide service from and are exploring locations like Cleveland, Waterville and Montgomery, but Droher-Kline said it has taken a lot of time to identify good candidates. She said that she needs to be able to identify the owners and come to an agreement and the tower has to be in a good place with useful fiber infrastructure.
“The biggest issue is a lot of time is spent- you have to have adequate fiber running to the tower before the tower is viable and useful,” said Droher-Kline.