Libraries across southern Minnesota are opting to close their physical locations at least through the end of the month, with many saying an eight-day public school shutdown amidst the spread of COVID-19 factored heavily into their decision.
The American Library Association Executive Board also released a statement Tuesday morning recommending that academic and public library leaders consider closing until “guidance from public health officials indicates the risk from COVID-19 has significantly subsided.”
Prior to the association’s statement, many southern Minnesota systems noted that Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to have all public K-12 schools close their campuses to students from March 18 to 27 and prepare for potential prolonged distance learning, played a factor in their decision to shut down physical branches earlier this week.
“On a snow day when they close the schools, people don’t stay home — they come to the library,” said Teresa Jensen, director of the Northfield Public Library. “To have the schools closed and the libraries open I think puts people more at risk and lessens the ability to have that social distancing.”
The Northfield Public Library will be closed to the public starting Wednesday and until at least March 29.
Allyn McColley, public services librarian at Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault, echoed Jensen. She noted that the branch — which is closed through March 31 — had previously decided to cancel all programming in order to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus but added that, once schools closed, that no longer seemed like enough.
“Then, of course, staff members are in danger too because there’s not really a six-foot distance between the patron and us giving them their books,” she added, referencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a safe distance for interactions when it comes to the virus’ spread.
As reported Tuesday morning by public health officials, there are currently 60 positive cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in the state by the Minnesota Department of Public Health out of 2,336 tests — including one instance in both Blue Earth and Waseca County, and a handful in Olmsted and Dakota County, the latter of which has also seen evidence of community transmission.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the respiratory illness is spread primarily through person-to-person contact via droplets released when coughing or sneezing. However, officials note that transmission is also possible through coming into contact with contaminated surfaces, although the CDC notes this is not thought to be the main way the disease spreads. Older adults and those with preexisting medical conditions are thought to be most vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19.
When it comes to providing services during the shutdown, many libraries are relying on digital resources, although a number are also looking into ways to continue processing holds and interlibrary loans via delivery or curbside pick-up.
In Faribault, McColley said her branch has dropped similar materials off outside for a number of patrons — arranging the appointment first over the phone, then placing items in a bag on the curbside before the client gets out of their car to pick them up.
As items return to the library via the external book drop, McColley noted that staff are cleaning covers with a specialized solution and wearing gloves around the branch whenever possible. She added that they are now working in shifts of less than 10 people.
While staff at the St. Peter and Waseca-Le Sueur public libraries noted they would likely be discussing similar options, Jensen said the Northfield Public Library has decided to refrain from any in-person services at this point due to ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus — of which there were six cases in neighboring Dakota County, as of Tuesday.
“We had thought for a while about having curbside services or delivering people’s holds or having a bookmobile in front of the library, but that doesn’t stop the concern or the fear from staff about what’s coming into the building with these library materials,” noted Jensen, “and what are we giving out to our most vulnerable patrons.”
Nearly all branches in the region also have a number of online databases that are free for use with a library card — these include collections of e-books, audiobooks and children’s material, that staff will continue to be able to assist people with in many cases even during the shutdown.
These materials can be accessed via library websites and patrons can call or write with questions — Jensen said her agency should have staff in the building weekdays from roughly 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and according to Buckham Memorial’s Facebook page, staff will also continue to be on site and can be reached via phone or email.
Joey Schugel, director of recreation and leisure services for the city of St. Peter, said residents in his area would be able to either call the library or the municipal recreation office. While the physical facility will be closed through March 28, he added his department will remain accessible via phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Further to the north, the Lonsdale Public Library was one of the last in the area to make the decision to close — a choice that director Marguerite Moran said was difficult given the impact to staff during the shutdown.
“There may be some working on projects, but we won’t have regular hours,” she noted.
“For me, [the tipping point] was the state’s executive order closing restaurants and other public facilities. It’s hard for libraries to close … but we don’t want to be the alternate place.”
For patrons with items currently checked out, Moran also noted the library will have its dropbox open and will waive any fees incurred during this period. The Lonsdale Public Library is anticipating to remain closed until March 30.
In St. Peter, Schugel added that the book drop will also remain open for returning items. For those that can’t make it to the library, he recommended either emailing, calling or sending a Facebook message to renew checked-out materials.
While the St. Peter Public Library is always fine-free, other systems are waiving late fees for the duration of the shutdown. While drop boxes are still open in the Waseca-Le Sueur system, the library is advising residents to keep their books, noting that it will waive late fees through the closure’s planned end date on March 30.
The Owatonna Public Library, which closed its doors Monday evening and plans to reopen March 30, said it is going to waive all fines on library materials through the end of April. A notice on the library’s website explained that the book drop will remain open at this time.
While the Owatonna Public Schools initially planned to hold classes, with all absences excused, Monday and Tuesday of this week, the district posted a notice Monday evening saying it had decided to close all facilities to students and staff on Tuesday — staff are expected to report back to work on Wednesday to begin planning distance learning strategies in the event of a prolonged closure of physical campuses.
Both the Northfield and Waseca-Le Sueur public libraries noted that their Wi-Fi connections extend into branch parking lots and in Bridge Square in the City of Northfield. In addition to public Wi-Fi, provider Charter Communications will also be offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to new households with a K-12 or college student.
For more information on each library’s specific databases and online programs, residents can check each system’s Facebook page, or refer to the websites and branch numbers below:
For information on the St. Peter Public Library, visit www.facebook.com/SaintPeterPublicLibrary or call 507-934-7420. To renew an item, email brendam@stpetermn,gov or call 507-934-7527 and leave a message with your name and what you would like renewed.
For information on the Waseca-Le Sueur Public Library System, visit www.wasecalesueurlibraries.com or call 507-835-2910.
For more information and updates on the Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault, visit www.faribault.org/248/Library or by calling 507-334-2089.
For more information on the Lonsdale Public Library, visit lonsdale.lib.mn.us or email Moran at mmoran@selco.info.
For information on the Northfield Public Library, visit guides.mynpl.org/home or call 507-645-6606.
For information on the Owatonna Public Library, visit www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/190/Library or call 507-444-2460.
