Dubbed the “Winter Wellness Carnival” and held in the school on Saturday, Cleveland’s first community health fair didn’t have a large turnout, but that didn’t dishearten organizer and school nurse Kally Remiger.
“Attendance was lower than we had hoped for with around 75 to 100 guests, but this doesn’t discourage us," she said. "Those who were in attendance made several positive comments and gave us great feedback for future improvements.”
The health fair was based on the seven sections of the “Wellness Wheel,” a model that goes beyond preventing illness and is instead a lifelong process that enables decisions for a balanced life. The model facilitates a positive physical, social, intellectual, environmental, spiritual, occupational, and emotional wellbeing.
Presented by local health professionals, there were seminars on topics from footwear to successful parenting to life coaching. Attendees could take a yoga class or learn the basics of CPR. They could build a first aid kit or eat a healthy waffle cone made by the school’s food staff.
While there was a vendor fair in the little gym, kids could play games upstairs in the main gym.
“Our student volunteers did a great job with the kids’ carnival games and prizes,” Remiger said. “We also had several expert speakers who were highly appreciated by both the committee and guests. Most who sat through a speaker session reported being so glad that they did. The resource booths were able to meet the needs of several in attendance; many important connections were made.”
Remiger said the event was a long time in the incubation stage.
“This was something that administration and I have talked about doing for a couple years, We highly value that it mentions of community wellness, and I strive to offer resources and support for that in our community schools and homes.”
The event took several organizers, according to Remiger. Committee members included, Katie Hoffmann (assistant nurse), Alissa Gibbs (school Title 1 teacher), Chris Thomas (owner of Cleveland’s She Shed), Christian Harmeyer (physical education and health teacher),Brady Hahn (six grade teacher), Dr. Dale Schmoll (chiropractor), Brandi Zishka-Rossow (message therapist), Shawna Zabinski, Karin Miller, Rich Kern (athletic and Community Education director) and Lynn Hall.
In the future, Remiger plans to schedule the health fair later in the school year and away from the weekend.
“We will likely hold the event on a Friday evening between the winter and spring sports seasons.”