A Le Sueur man and woman were arrested for exposing a 3-year old child to marijuana smoke and inducing a seizure.
Lukas Stensrude, 23, of Le Sueur and Allison Stensrude, 23, of Le Sueur were each charged with a felony for a controlled substance crime in the fifth degree and a gross misdemeanor for child endangerment.
After police were dispatched to a medical call, law enforcement arrived at the scene of a three year old boy limp and unresponsive. The couple told police that the boy had been sick, recently vomited and had a seizure. Officers performed a trapezoid pinch and the child responded by crying and moving.
The home reportedly had an overwhelming smell of burnt marijuana as well as the scent of an air freshener. There were 31 smoking devices, rolling papers, containers for marijuana wax, marijuana grinders, a digital scale, THC packaging from vape pens and a bag filled with what police identified as marijuana weighing a total of 61.1 grams on the non-certified scale.
Allison and Lukas confirmed that the drug paraphernalia belonged to them. They confessed to being chronic users of marijuana and smoked every evening in a room around 7-8 feet adjacent to where the children sleep. Allison said she was aware that the boy had been exposed to marijuana smoke and that the seizures started at the same time the two were smoking.