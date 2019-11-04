One TCU runner made some more school history Saturday, while a second showed he can compete with the best.
Austin Antony and Hunter Rutt, both Tri-City United seniors, qualified for the Minnesota State High School League Boys Class A Cross Country Championships Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. After a record-breaking season, Antony placed in 24th, followed by Rutt, who placed 96th among 175 runners.
“I was very proud of both Austin’s and Hunter’s effort and performance on Saturday,” said TCU Coach Brian Fogal.
This meet marks the first time in history that a runner from Tri-City United earned all-state honors. These honors are reserved for the select few runners who place in the top 25. Antony snagged 24th with a time of 16:36.9.
This season has been an especially impressive one for Antony. This latest victory comes after running two school record-breaking times back-to-back. Antony earned the best time of his high school career at the Blue Earth 2A cross country sections on Oct. 24, where he placed fourth at 16:22.5.
Hunter Rutt’s season was also highly accomplished. At state, Rutt finished in 96th with a time of 17:29.1. Prior to state, Rutt also earned his best time at Blue Earth sections, placing 13th in 16:55.3. The time earned Rutt a spot in the top three TCU runners of all time.
Though they were the only TCU runners at state, Antony and Rutt were far from alone. The entire boys cross country team came out in support of their efforts.
“The team was very supportive of Austin and Hunter,” said Fogal. “Twenty athletes stuck it out (in practice) through state week and ran with them. We had a large group come watch and support them at the state meet.”
Coach Fogal noted that next year will be a challenging one, with this being the final season of Antony and Rutt’s high school careers, in addition to senior Hugo Ruiz, who has also notched several successes. However, Fogal still expects great things from the team.
“It will be very difficult to replace Austin, Hunter, and two-time state participant Hugo,” said Fogal. “We still have some very good young runners to continue our winning tradition. This year’s seniors set a great example of leadership and effort. We will definitely miss them.”