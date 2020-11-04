Republican Brian Pfarr (Le Sueur) has been declared the winner of the race to represent Le Sueur County in the Minnesota House. With 16,000 votes, Pfarr claimed 68% of the vote for the District 20A contest and carried a more than 30-point lead over Democratic Farmer-Labor candidate Erina Prom (Le Sueur), who earned 7,400 votes, around 31%.
The competition for House Seat 20A was a race without an incumbent. After State Representative Bob. Vogel (R-Elko New Market) announced his retirement in February, the seat was open for a new Republican or a Democratic challenger to take his place.
Le Sueur First Farmers and Merchants Bank President and National Guard Col. Brian Pharr stepped up to become Vogel's successor and campaigned on his leadership experience and military and public service background.
Pfarr stated that his experience as bank president would allow him to balance the state budget in the midst of a looming deficit by reducing the size and spending of the Minnesota government without raising taxes. He has also pledged to improve business assistance programs for farmers based on his agricultural lending experience.
On health care, Pfarr supports market based reforms to reduce the costs of healthcare and prescription drugs and opposes proposals for state-run health insurance. He has also expressed support for the police reform package passed this summer for allowing police departments to provide incentives to officers living within jurisdiction and adding citizens to the POST Board.
Pfarr’s candidacy won the endorsements of incumbent Rep. Bob Vogel as well as Executive Director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Brian Peters. The MPPOA represents public safety officers including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
Democratic candidate Erina Prom (DFL-Le Sueur) is the Vice Chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board and ran on adequately funding education and promoting equity between rural and urban areas.
On education, Prom believed in making rural high-speed internet a priority to promote equity between rural and metropolitan schools and property tax reform to increase school purchasing power.
Her answer to balancing Minnesota’s budget deficit was raising taxes on the wealthy and corporate tax rates while implementing property tax reform.
Prom has also pushed for expanding Minnesota Care, giving the state the power to negotiate drug prices and investing in police training and body cameras.
Prom’s candidacy received the endorsement of former Minnesota DFL Senator Kevin Dahle. Dahle was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and was elected to Senate District 20 in 2012, representing Le Sueur, Rice and Scott Counties between 2013-2016.