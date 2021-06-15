What’s the similarity between a microwaveable popcorn bag, a non-stick pan, and a water-proof rain jacket? They all contain PFAS.
Just three months ago, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances contamination in groundwater at closed landfill sites in 41 counties throughout the state. The announcement foreshadows what will very likely become a larger issue for the entire state, as new PFAS are continued to be manufactured today.
PFAS are a group of around 5,000 synthetic chemicals which are heat, water and oil resistant. They can be found in products such as non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, fire-fighting foam and personal care products. There are many unknowns regarding PFAS, including the details of how much PFAS are released and present in the environment, their various types of PFAS and their effects on human health and the environment.
PFAs are widespread in the environment and do not break down. MPCA aims to prevent PFAs from entering the environment, manage and cleanup PFAS, and the department hopes to focus upstream to identify and minimize sources, according to MPCA Assistant Commissioner Katrina Kessler. She said they hope to work with waste treatment facilities to develop a monitoring plan to tackle the issue.
Multiple closed landfills were at least 10 times over the health-based guidance values, including sites in southern Minnesota. PFAS have been detected at the Waseca County Landfill, but other regional landfills are seeing higher levels of contamination, according to a MPCA PFAS map.
Sun Prairie Landfill in Le Sueur County recorded PFAS which exceeded MDH guidance. Tellijohn Landfill and Minnesota Sanitation Services Landfill, both in Le Sueur County, are sitting at 13 times and 19 times over the health-based values respectively. The Waseca County Landfill also detected PFAS.
In March, the MPCA called for more robust monitoring to understand the scope of PFAS contamination’s impact in the state. Last week the department shared updates regarding the development of a monitoring plan via a livestream conference. They also discussed the timeline for those plan developments and how local municipalities and residents can get involved in the plan.
PFAS have the ability to bioaccumulate in living organisms, and some are known to be toxic, according to MPCA PFAS Coordinator Sophie Greene. Greene says effects observed within the Minnesota Department of Health’s available PFAS assessment include immune suppression, developmental effects, reproductive effect, changes in thyroid hormone levels and liver effects.
“Unfortunately we are in a situation where the vast majority of PFAS do not have enough toxicity data available for us to derive health-based benchmarks, so that means we aren’t entirely sure what type of effects those compounds might cause and at what levels,” Greene said of the other thousands of PFAS.
Exposure to PFAS can occur through drinking water, fish and food consumption, breastmilk and formula and through the air, according to the MPCA.
A small number of PFAS were phased out of use due to their persistence and toxicity, which occurred around 2010, according to Greene. However when they were phased out, a different PFAS was used instead of the phased-out PFAS and the “replacements” had slightly different chemistries. What the MPCA is seeing is that some levels of phased-out PFAS are decreasing, but in many cases they are not. In many cases concentrations of “phased out” and “replacement” PFAS are increasing in the atmosphere, Greene said.
The MPCA’s data so far focuses on closed landfills, although PFAS can enter the environment and human biology through various pathways, beyond just closed landfills. The MPCA doesn’t currently have measurements for PFAS in landfills in current use.
The MCPA’s Closed Landfill Program allows closed mixed municipal waste landfills to be handed over to the responsibility of the MPCA after the site meets a specific criteria. The program mostly uses tax dollars to continue long-term management of the sites. The department has found PFAS contamination in 97% of the sites within the program and nearly 60 sites have reported contamination which exceeds the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines with 80% of those sites located in greater Minnesota.
The department is working with sites, such as wastewater treatment plants, to reduce levels of PFAS in the facilities’ discharge water. These facilities are what Greene calls “conduits” of PFAS to the environment.
“This is especially complicated because the treatment technologies that exist at these types of facilities generally don’t work very well for removing PFAS, so PFAS can evade most of these technologies that exist for other types of compounds. And what that can mean is that PFAS can be released to the environment from the waste facilities and it can mean that PFAS can be transferred between waste facilities,” Greene said.
The MPCA’s PFAS Blueprint is a strategic approach created by multiple agencies in an effort to protect Minnesotans from PFAS contamination. The document identifies short- and long-term goals to manage PFAS, and plans to further develop these strategies. Among the short term items, within the next two years, include creating a monitoring plan for PFAS in groundwater at active landfills and creating a plan for monitoring PFAS at National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System-permitted facilities.
Catherine Neuschler, one of the authors of the PFAS Blueprint, says you can’t cut pollution if you can’t measure pollution and the department needs to understand where PFAS are found and at what level.
Neuschler said the plan is to include facilities that are potential or likely sources of PFAS as well as conduits of PFAS in the Monitoring Plan, considering air, water and land. Feasibility matters, Neuschler said, adding that the MPCA is developing a plan that allows for actions to be phased in and taking into consideration costs, while also being fair across future actions to ensure equitable application of the monitoring plan.
“Our goal is to construct plans for each impacted MPCA program and the sites or facilities that are covered by the program, and again we will be looking at monitoring for sites under our own control like closed landfills,” Neuschler said.
Neuschler is working across the MPCA sites to address some of the same questions and issues including:
What types of facilities or sites will be required to monitor? What materials will be monitored? How and when will this monitoring plan be implemented? How frequently will monitoring be required?
The MPCA will be leading a focus group this summer to develop a PFAS monitoring plan for specific wastewater facilities, with a draft plan expected in September. A solid waste stakeholder meeting is scheduled for July to discuss further details about monitoring PFAS. Final plans are expected to be released in late fall.