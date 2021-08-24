Just a few months ago, it was uncertain if the Le Sueur County Fair would return this year, but on the weekend of Aug. 19-22, the fairgrounds were alive with hundreds of visitors ready to get up close with animals, watch cars get demolished and test their strength in a manual tractor pull.
“We’re all feeling relieved that it actually is coming about,” said Fair Board Treasurer Art Gorgon on the fairgrounds Friday. “It was very hectic to try and arrange, to try and know if we should arrange — that was the real bad part. But once we could arrange it, we thought it would work out, and we’re all relieved it is working out.”
Due to troubles in the industry finding workers, the fair wasn't able to secure a carnival for the 2021 weekend.
Even without the rides, though, the fair was filled to the brim with games to try and sights to see. An animal lover couldn't go wrong between the many animal shows, including the 4-H horse, rabbit, goat, dairy, beef, sheep, poultry, pet and swine shows, as well as the draft horse halter and hitch shows and WSCA open horse show.
Competitors were grooming their livestock into tip top shape before the show. For many 4-H members, the animal shows are a tradition they’ve taken part in all their lives. And for some, like Marcus Kajer, of New Prague, it's a tradition that goes back generations. The 18-year old dairy showman said his grandfather used to show animals at 4-H and the practice was passed down to him at a young age.
“I’ve been doing the dairy competition all my life,” said Kajer. “I like showing them and bringing them to the fair, teaching people something they didn’t know about dairy.”
Kids and adults had also had many opportunities to see animals up close. At the Children’s Barnyard, kids could see ducklings, chicks, rabbits, piglets and a calf. The fair also featured pony rides courtesy of Blue Sky Trails, pig races, an exotic animal show by Wild Zoo attractions and eagle shows by the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.
Games galore littered the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds over the weekend from standard fair games like a hammer strength tester and ring toss, to the Sportsmen Club’s beanbag toss tournament and a gemstone and fossil panning game.
For young ones, the fair featured a kids pedal pull and kids drag race while the Ney Nature Center hosted an intro to archery class at the baseball field for fourth graders and up. Families could also push it to the limit in the redneck tractor pull, a competition where teams of four used their bodies to drag tractors as far as possible.
Local businesses showed off their products at the vendor fair while local artists and crafters had their prized creations on display at the creative arts building. The fair gave away ribbons to quilts, paintings, dresses, jarred foods, baked goods, dioramas, hanging plants and more. In the outdoors, visitors could view large agricultural machines and see some vintage vehicles roll into the fair for the Sunday Classic Car Show by the Sportsmen’s Club.
Local talent was also on display at the amateur talent contest on Thursday, one of the many entertainment showings over the weekend. Local musician Doug Traxler played for the fair on Thursday and a DJ from Boogie Land Entertainment provided music all four days. The St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers put on a traditional performance for the fair on Saturday and headlining acts Red Dirt Road and Smokescreen wowed the crowds on Friday and Saturday evening.
The most adrenaline pumping moments of the fair were at the grandstand, which featured a demolition derby on Friday and a tractor pull on Saturday. Sunday continued the high energy competition with a ranch rodeo in the horse arena.
Over the weekend, thousands came from in and outside the county to take in everything the Le Sueur County Fair, such as Jennifer Korolewski, of Lonsdale, Nate Spessard, of St. Peter, and cousins Noela and Hannah Korolewski and Courtlynn Spessard, of St. Peter. The whole family was excited to see all of the animals the fair had to offer.
“The pony rides are my favorite thing so far,” said Courtlynn Spessard.
“We’re looking forward to looking at the animals in the barns, too, and checking out those and playing games,” said Jenifer Korolewski.