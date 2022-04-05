Global supply chain issues have hit manufacturers, construction contractors and retailers, and now they’re even disrupting the Girl Scouts. Last week, local Girl Scout troops wrapped up their cookie selling season with fewer pastries on hand than planned.
Like many other companies, Girl Scout baker partner Little Brownie Bakers announced in early February that they were grappling with ingredient shortages and several Girl Scout councils across the country could expect a delay in deliveries. The baker is one of two baker partners that produce girl scout cookies.
Shipments of favorites, like Tagalongs, Trefoils, S’Mores to the River Valleys Council of Minnesota and Wisconsin were seriously delayed as a result of the shortage. The Girl Scouts’ newest cookie, Adventurefuls — a brownie inspired cookie with caramel creme and sea-salt — was also in short supply.
“They couldn’t get the cookies to give to the troops. Every time we would order something, if the cookie cupboard had it, it was cut in half,” said Laurie King, a Service Unit Cookie Manager and volunteer in Le Sueur Girl Scout Troop 25484.
“It became disheartening, because girls couldn’t get cookies to sell and they were very excited in the beginning,” King added. “People were ordering them and we didn’t have short breads, we didn’t have peanut butter sandwiches, we didn’t have the ones that they wanted. It became very hard for the girls to keep saying ‘No, I don’t have that. I’ll try and get it, but it might be a couple weeks.”
In a typical year, St. Peter Girl Scout Troop 37942 Leader Sarah Chambers said she would have around 1,200 boxes of cookies in stock in mid-March. But at that time this year, the Girl Scouts only had 33 boxes in storage.
While Girls Scouts cookies are the core fundraiser for troop activities, the sales season only lasts around five to six weeks. In response to the shortage, the River Valleys Council extended the season to April 3.
But even with the longer season, Chambers said in a March 17 interview the shortage was dampening the Troop 37942’s ability to reach their sales goals.
“We needed to sell 3,500 boxes of cookies in order to raise the funds that we needed,” Chambers. “If we’re able to push and do well, we’re only going to make about 1500 boxes of cookies.”
In an effort to meet their goals this season, the St. Peter Girl Scouts hosted a series of donation drives outside the St. Peter Co-op. Community members were welcome to buy available cookies and donate cookies to the St. Peter Food Shelf.
Every $5 donated bought one box of cookies for the food shelf. During their first drive on March 12, the girls raised enough money for 14 boxes to donate to the Food Shelf.
“Whenever cookies are available, if they’re after our season ends, we can buy cookies and donate them to the food shelf,” said
Though the supply shortage inhibited cookie sales, it was also an educational opportunity for the Girl Scouts. On March 11, the River Valleys Council announced a new Koala-fied Supply Chain Expert Patch. Girls could earn the patch, featuring a koala and girl scout cookies, by completing activities to learn about the global supply chains.
“They’ve learned about supply chain issues which they never knew about before and what businesses all over are going through right now,” said Chambers.
In spite of the troubled cookies season, Le Sueur-Henderson area Girl Scout troops had one of their best sales seasons in years. Troops 25484, 27804, 37549 and Juliette 100082 sold a combined 5,400 boxes of cookies. The total is significantly above what the 3,500 cookies four troops sold in 2019.
“I was proud of the girls. We did really good, especially our new daisies; this was their first year selling,” said King. “With no experience and they’re having trouble getting all these cookies, they didn’t know what to expect. But they met all of their goals for the most part and they did the best they could.”