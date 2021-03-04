With a book in hand and some green eggs and ham, the students of Park and Hilltop Elementary Schools enjoyed a Dr. Seuss-themed Literacy Night drive-thru on Tuesday.
Approximately 300 students and parents headed to Park Elementary on National Read Across America Day to enjoy the Seuss spectacle. Hilltop Principal Amanda Feterl, dressed as the Cat in the Hat, greeted families at the drive-thru entrance to take their order. With food donated by Michael Foods, Minnesota Pork Producers and Radermacher’s, the Aviand’s staff prepared green eggs and ham, just like in Dr. Seuss’ 1960 classic book. Meals also came with a cookie, in celebration of the children’s author’s birthday, as well as some fresh fruit.
All the kids also received a free book so that they can read in their own time, as well as some coloring book pages. In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, Literacy Night was held indoors and featured craft activities like coloring book pages for kids. But even though the district had to change their format, this proved to be their most successful Literacy Night ever.
“It far surpassed our expectations,” said Feterl. “Thankfully with some donations from some local organizations and businesses we have been able to put on this event with almost no cost.”
“I think people are just happy that we’re back in school and want to get out of the house with their family,” said organizer and reading teacher Christa Luna. “I think people are just more interested in doing local things now in this pandemic. “
The drive-thru format was so successful that Feterl said they’re considering making it a tradition from here on.
“On this type of night we would get maybe 20-25 people, kids and adults,” said Feterl. “And yeah it is convenient. It’s coming to school in the middle of winter and committing an hour and a half of your time vs. he’res a window of time when it works for you and engage int hese activities at your leisure.”
Literacy Night is just the beginning of Park and Hilltop’s celebration of reading. Each day of the week, students are coming to school in costume for dress up days. On Monday, the 100th day of school, kids dressed like they were 100 years old. Tuesday was Hat Day and Wednesday was Wacky Socks Day, Thursday is for dressing like your favorite Dr. Suess character and on Friday kids will wear green like green eggs and ham for Fun Food Friday.
The elementary schools also have some activities prepared for the week including Stop, Drop and Reads where students stop what they are doing to pick up a book. They also hosted virtual children’s book readings with parents, family members of teachers as well as former Le Sueur librarian Dianne Pinney.
“We just to wanted to celebrate reading and have some fun, have a little bit of normalcy,” said organizer and reading teacher Christa Luna.