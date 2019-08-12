Investigators reportedly found over 18 grams of methamphetamine in a Le Sueur home where the property owner and one other man resided.
James Richard Schuetz, 45, of Le Sueur, is charged with felony first degree drug sale and third degree possession. Michael John Carlson, 55, of Ortonville, is charged with felony third degree drug sale and fifth degree possession.
According to the complaint, investigators were told by a reliable source that Schuetz was using and selling meth at his home on Fourth Street in Le Sueur. Investigators were also told that Carlson was living at the home, too.
Schuetz had multiple prior drug conviction, and Carlson had one.
Agents from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force compiled enough evidence to get a search warrant for Schuetz's home, and they executed the search July 30. Inside Schuetz's room, the agents found over 18 grams of meth, meth pipes and a scale. In Carlson's room, agents found three pipes commonly associated with meth and a bag containing residue later tested positive for meth.
In an interview with investigators, Schuetz admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and said he sold some in small quantities. Carlson said he was the "middle man" for Schuetz's sales after the two had purchased the meth a week before.
Domestic assault
Dalton James Poague, 20, of Le Sueur, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and a second count of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Officers were dispatched to Sixth Street in Le Sueur on July 10 for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found Poague walking toward them, wearing shorts and no shirt. He allegedly told officers, "I hit my girlfriend," as he approached.
According to the victim, she and Poague had been in a verbal argument and Poague was drunk. When the victim attempted to block Poague's path to leave, he allegedly grabbed her, pushed her multiple times and grabbed her throat.
The victim said she had a hard time breathing and was afraid Poague was going to hurt her, according to the complaint. The officer reportedly observed a slight red mark on the victim's neck, which ran horizontally.
Later, officers tested Poague's blood alcohol content level, and it was measured at .14.