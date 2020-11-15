Outbreaks in tree and lilac diseases, a worldwide pandemic, murder hornet mirages, and gardeners with a lot more time on their hands came together to create a busy season for the University of Minnesota Extension Office.
“There were stretches where calls just kept coming in,” said Le Sueur County and Blue Earth County Extension Educator Shane Bugeja. Bugeja said that requests from Le Sueur County residents to his office rose by 30% compared to previous years.
Why so many calls? Bugeja believed that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven a lot more people to the Extension office for information and assistance. Farmers called into the office with concerns about how the virus may impact business, while many gardeners are using their spare time to take a closer look at their yards.
The influx in calls has not been as dramatic in Nicollet County, but Extension Educator Jason Ertl noticed more requests for assistance coming in relating to tree health and a fungal outbreak in lilacs.
“Since they’re spending more time at home, they’re probably noticing more issues around their yard or seeing them more closely than they have in a normal season,” said Ertl. “So I suppose that could also drive the increase in technical assistance requests from the Extension office.”
One of the top concerns among gardeners this growing season has been a leaf spot fungus in common lilacs called pseudocercospora. The disease may turn lilacs yellow and brown and lead to branch dieback. Bugeja recommends avoiding fungicides to treat it since the disease is not fatal to lilacs. Gardeners can help prevent the spread of the fungus by trimming overgrown lilacs and raking up the leaves.
Le Sueur and Nicollet counties have also seen outbreaks in tree diseases. Bur Oak blight is new to the Le Sueur area and has been afflicting Nicollet this summer. Similar to oak wilt, this fungal disease causes oak leaves to brown and fall prematurely. But while oak blight may make a tree look garish, it’s not a major risk to the tree’s life unless it returns year after year.
For assistance, gardeners and farmers can still reach out to the Extension office or submit their greenery for a diagnosis. While COVID-19 has changed some of the work of the Extension office, officers are still taking on-site requests.
Extension offices have also been fielding questions on agricultural land rent. The University of Minnesota is currently surveying farmland across Minnesota to compile data on land value.
“For the past 4-5 years, We'd seen a decrease in land rent around 1.5-2% year-over-year, but that is trying to balance out the drastic jumps that were made when corn was going for $6 or $7 a bushel and rents jumped up drastically,” said Ertl.
But in Le Sueur County, the most common call the Extension office received this season was not related to fungi or land value, but murder hornets. Reports of the Asian giant wasp coming to the American continent went viral last summer, but so far sightings remain confined to Pacific Northwest in places like Washington State and British Columbia. Bugeja said that he received many calls from county residents who wanted a wasp identified, but all were a case of mistaken identity.
Many of the insects mistaken for murder hornets are cicada killers, ground wasps that are native to the United States. While these wasps can be aggressive, they are more a threat to cicadas than humans, and the males don’t have a stinger.
“It was good, because it told me that people were turning to Extension for some of these important questions they were really concerned about,” said Buhgeja. “We’re always talking about invasive species and making sure people know what to look for.”