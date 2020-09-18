With construction underway on the old Hwy. 112 and now County Road 22 turnback project, along with all the Le Sueur city roads included in the project, the city of Le Sueur is now preparing to levy special assessments.
Community members attended an online public hearing on Sept. 14 before the Le Sueur CIty Council to ask questions and give feedback about the special assessments scheduled to be levied on Sept. 28. Attendees spoke over the webinar and submitted emailed statements to the council to participate.
The proposed special assessments total approximately $1.5 million between 143 properties in the city. The assessments make up a quarter of the total $5.6 million the city owes to the project out of a total $17.5 million being spent between the city and Le Sueur County.
Assessments would be divided into four districts, which will subsidize different project costs. About $36,000 in mill and overlay costs would be levied on homes around Ferry Street east of Elmwood Ave. Reclamation costs amounting to $483,000 will be paid by properties along Commerce Street. Properties along Elmwood Avenue, Ferry Street west of Elmwood and Bridge Street would cover $873,000 for urban residential reconstruction. $95,000 in rural reconstruction costs would be paid by properties at the south end of Elmwood.
Those who are assessed will have multiple payment options. Property owners may cover the full costs of their assessment in the very first year and pay no interest. They may also partially prepay without interest and have the remaining amount rolled over into their county taxes. If a property owner takes no action to prepay, they would have their balance put on taxes which would be paid over 15 years with a 3% interest rate.
The rest of the city’s costs are shared by residents which have already been factored in utility bills. Assessed properties would pay the the taxed amount on top of what is included in utility bills.
Many attendees spoke in favor of the turnback project, which transferred ownership of Hwy. 112 from the state to the county and allowed the county to pursue repair and reconstruction on 3.5 miles of roadway and 30 intersections in town, including County Road 22 (112 turnback) from County Road 115 to Ferry Street; Ferry from Elmwood to S. Fourth Street; S. Fourth Street from Ferry to Bridge Street; Bridge from S. Fourth Street to N. Main Street; and Commerce Street from Market Street to the Hwy. 169 ramp. Also covered by the project is Ferry Street between Elmwood Avenue and Kingsway Drive; Ferry between S. Fourth Street and S. Second Street; and S. Second Street from Ferry to Bridge Street.
Many of the roads serviced have or will receive full reconstruction that includes improvements to street lighting, pedestrian trails, sanitary and storm sewers and water mains.
But there were also complaints about the way properties werte being assessed. One property owner, Larry Brunder, whose home is on the west side of Elmwood Avenue, contended that the assessments were not conducted fairly. Brunder said that the assessment did not distinguish between property values raised by utility improvements and street improvements. That was important to Brunder, because while his home could benefit from repairs to Elmwood, his sewer line does not connect to Elmwood’s.
“The special benefit assessment doesn’t break down between if the street has increased the value of the property or the utilities have increased the value of the property,” said Brunder.
The homeowner added that there should be a distinction, since the city is responsible for the costs of utility improvements while the county covered the cost of improving the roadway.
Sheila Lijander raised concerns that the online meeting would be difficult to attend. As a real estate agent, Lijander said she spoke to many people that had questions about the assessment letters they got in the mail and worried they would have difficulty attending the meeting.
““I understand, because of COVID, that we're doing it this way, but a lot of people who live along 112 on Ferry Street, I don’t even know if a lot of them have computers,” said Lijander. “The fact that they can’t actually come in and talk … the fact that you’re maybe not getting a lot of people responding is it’s just too hard for them to go online and be able to tell how they’re feeling.”
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel responded that while the assessment hearing itself may be difficult for some residents to attend, the city had been fielding calls from residents about the assessments for a year and had notified residents about the assessments through mail, newspaper postings and an open house meeting on Sept. 10.
“I have fielded a lot of questions,” said Kruggel. “I know City Council members have received questions from property owners as well. I know the word is out, the letters have been received. The meeting tonight might be difficult, but I feel there has been ample time to talk with the owners and opportunity to discuss and talk to staff and City Council about the assessments.”
After receiving comments from the public, the council will consider the adoption of assessments at the Sept. 28 council meeting.