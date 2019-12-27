Aubry Landson and Jaden Neubauer were recently announced as the school’s 2019 Triple A (Academics, Arts, and Athletics) Award nominees.
“Aubry and Jaden are great ambassadors for our co-curricular programs and their commitment to get involved stands out. To start the school year, they both participated in a fall sport and were involved in our musical production Beauty and the Beast while also getting involved in other academic programs” SPHS Activities Director Jordan Paula said. “Aubry has had success in each area of her high school career. From the classroom, to the swimming pool, to the stage, she’s been able to achieve at a high level. She will undoubtedly do big things and represent St. Peter well in whatever she does.”
“Jaden’s passion is what sticks out most. It shows on the soccer field and in his theater performances. It particularly shows when talking about and working with robotics. The problem solving, time management, and teamwork skills he has and will continue to develop through his involvement are evident and will help him be successful for years to come.”
Established in 1988, the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple A Award is sponsored by AAA-Minnesota and Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average (GPA) and participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Triple "A" Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the League's member schools and administrative regions.
St. Peter High School’s Triple A nominees for the previous five years include:
2019 - Signe Alger & Isaac Peterson; 2018 - Jordan Keeley & Rafat Solaiman; 2017 - Kelli Hanson & Eric Carlson; 2016 - Ella Wiebusch & John Walker; and 2015 - Marta Springer & Brett Zallek.
Aubry Landsom
Landsom, the daughter of Lisa and Craig Landsom, maintains a well balanced schedule during her time at SPHS, all the while earning a 4.18 grade point average (GPA). During her time she has engaged herself in several AP (Advanced Placement), PSEO (Post Secondary Enrollment Option) and College in School courses. She also earned a Commended Scholar honor from the prestigious National Merit Scholarship program.
“I was very surprised and felt incredibly honored to be recognized by an award that encompasses so many different areas, especially because I consider these areas to be some of the most important parts of my life,” Landsoms said. “It is gratifying to know that my hard work has paid off. It means so much more because I know that I am surrounded by many students who are also well-rounded and successful in the three areas considered in the award.”
Landsom is very active in the SPHS fine arts program having participated in choir throughout her high school years as well as being a four-year member of the Saints’ speech program. She had a breakthrough season in the spring of 2019 with a seventh-place finish at the Minnesota State Class A Speech Tournament. Recently, the SPHS senior got involved with the school’s theater program having served as a paint captain for the spring play last school year and this year was the narrator and had a role in the fall play production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
Athletically, Landsom has been a member of the Saints’ varsity swimming program since her eighth grade year and served as one of the captains this past fall for her team and earning Academic All-State honors as well.
Her future plans attending a four-year university and majoring in Biochemistry. She also plans to do research in college, join choir with the hopes of participating in recreational swimming as well.
Jaden Neubauer
Neubauer, the son of Kim and Jim Neubauer, is another one of those well balanced students who has taken advantage of his academic opportunities at SPHS and has earned a GPA of 4.037. He has challenged himself in the classroom through AP and College in School courses.
“It means a lot to me that I was selected for the Triple A Award,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard in school to keep good grades while being heavily involved in extracurriculars. I was really excited to hear that I had won because it felt like I was being recognized for my hard work in sports and academics.
Neubauer has immersed himself into the SPHS fine arts programs through choir, theater, and one year in band. During his time in choir, he has been part of both the large group contest as well as solo/ensemble competition, earning superior ratings in both. He was also involved with several fall musicals and spring plays, including this past fall as a cast member in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
Athletically, the Saints senior standout has been a member of both the SPHS boys soccer and trap teams, earning multiple letters in both sports. He also was a member of the Saints’ wrestling program during his sophomore year.
He also has been involved with the two Saint Peter Area Robotics teams (FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST Robotics Competition), including participation in both state, regional, and world competitions.
Neubauer, who achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, plans to study at Iowa State University and obtain a degree in Aerospace Engineering and, “hopefully, one day work for a company like SpaceX or NASA."