The city of Le Sueur has accepted a bid to hire a construction company for the reconnection of North and South Main Street, but the price of the project is significantly higher than planned.
On April 1, the City Council voted to contract Pember Companies, of Wisconsin, at a bid price of $2.25 million. Pember was the lowest bidder of three firms competing for the project, including S.M. Hentges & Sons, which bid $2.29 million, and Wencl Construction, which bid $2.45 million.
Previously, City Engineer Corey Bienfang estimated that bids would come in at around $1.8 million, but when factoring in the $2.25 million low bid from Pember, the city now estimates reconnecting Main Street will cost a total $2.7 million.
Those dollars would be used to convert Main Street into a pedestrian friendly roadway with outdoor dining space, markets spilling into the sidewalk, public art and an historic aesthetic. The street is planned to feature a number of elements to encourage multi-use traffic (pedestrians, cyclists and drivers) through Main Street. Trees, landscape beds and benches will line the sidewalks, while speed reduction measures, including protruding curb lines and a narrowed road, discourage fast traffic and commercial trucks from entering the area.
Visitors entering the city from Bridge Street would be greeted by a kiosk with electric displays at the intersection of Bridge and Main, which would have special messages for holidays and festivals. One side of the street would feature a 2-foot raised plaza to accommodate the elevation of the mall. A blue crosswalk with a river design would flow split the road in half, symbolizing Le Sueur’s development as a city on the Minnesota River.
Behind the increased price of the project is inflating building material costs. Bienfang said that material prices have jumped between 10-20%, but the estimate used data from previous years when material costs for steel and piping were lower.
“It comes to some of the piping materials when it comes to PVC Main, some of the duct and water main are a little more difficult to obtain,” said Bienfang. “While that’s not a large portion of the project, that does have an impact.”
But there may be areas where the city could cut down costs, said Bienfang. The City Engineer said that Pember was willing to work with the city to negotiate a lower price by reviewing the plans. However, these revisions wouldn’t cut anything out of the project.
“I think looking back, maybe there are things where we overdesigned, or the bidder wasn’t quite fully understanding of the intent or put in an inflation of cost numbers that resulted in this increase of project costs,” said Bienfang. “We would like to go back and work with the low bidder. They have demonstrated some willingness to value engineer and hopefully decrease this project's costs.”
The financial burden of reconnecting Main Street won’t fall on the city completely. Around $700,000 in grant dollars from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is subsidizing the expenses.
The remaining $2 million (or less) would be financed through the city’s utility enterprise funds and a tax abatement bond. Bienfang said the project would have zero impact on the tax levy.